Prep volleyball roundup: Alexandria, Saks pick up wins

ALEXANDRIA — This week started with a Calhoun County title for Alexandria volleyball, and it’s only gotten better for the Valley Cubs.
Freshly ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, Alexandria swept Pleasant Valley 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 on Thursday and St. Clair County 25-8, 25-11, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Alexandria (32-10) began the week by beating Donoho 3-1 in the Calhoun County final at Pete Mathews Coliseum, claiming the Valley Cubs’ third county title in five years after reaching the final all five years.
The Valley Cubs’ top performers with stats from Tuesday and Thursday combined:
—Kailey Dickerson, seven kills, seven digs, one ace.
—Kandyn Blankenship, six kills, nine digs.
—Blakeley Mobbs, eight kills, two digs.
—Lexi Weber, 25 kills, eight blocks, four aces.
—Crossley Sparks, 23 assists, two kills, two digs.
—Devan White, 13 digs, five aces, four assists.
—Ava Johnson, six digs, three assists, two aces.
—Brie Troup, five kills, two digs.
—Christian Hess, 14 assists, 10 digs, two kills, two aces.
—Ashley Wells, five kills, three digs.
—Abby Prichard, four digs.
—Lauren Weber, three kills.
Saks 3, Childersburg 0: Saks marked senior night by winning an area match against Childersburg, 25-17, 25-9, 25-13.
Saks’ top performers:
—Stormy Nolen, 23 assists, one ace.
—Kayleigh Thomas, three kills, 10 aces, five digs.
—Tamaryn Pierce, 14 kills, two aces, three blocks, seven digs.
—Raina Zackery, five kills, three aces, one block, five digs.
—Camrie Denham, three aces.
—Moniya Montgomery, one kill, two digs.
—Faith Funderburg, one kill.
—Destanee Bonness, nine digs.
—Daniella Escandon, four digs.
—Abby Ramirez, two digs.
—Nallely Mora, one dig.
—Mya Brown, one dig.