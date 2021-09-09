Prep volleyball roundup: Alexandria, Pleasant Valley earn wins

ALEXANDRIA — In Saturday’s tournament at Hartselle, Alexandria is scheduled to meet Class 7A No. 4 Sparkman, 5A No. 6 Madison Academy and 3A No. 4 Danville in pool play. The Cubs (12-5) tuned up for those challenges by sweeping 6A No. 4 Chelsea and 5A, Area 11 foe Lincoln on Thursday.
“Today, we consistently passed and blocked pretty well and then we didn’t make a bunch of offensive errors which made us be pretty strong in my opinion. I know we can do it. We’ve just got to do it consistently,” Alexandria head coach Whitney Welch said afterward.
In the 25-16, 25-21 win over Chelsea, senior Lexi Weber made 12 kills and served two aces. Kandyn Blankenship also had two aces. Sophomore Kailey Dickerson was next in kills with five. Senior setter Crossley Sparks had 14 assists. She and Ava Johnson each made four digs. Blankenship and sophomore libero Devan White had three digs apiece.
In both matches, but particularly in the win over Lincoln, Welch was able to substitute early and stay with her reserves. There wasn’t a noticeable drop off in level of play as Alexandria downed Lincoln 25-17, 25-17, 25-8.
“They’re working really hard and they’re holding themselves and others accountable. When you do that, sometimes it creates a good situation with little drop off and I think that’s where we are right now,” Welch said. “We’ve still got to keep going, getting better, but I like us right now.”
Against Lincoln, Sparks dished out 15 assists and sophomore Christian Hess had 13. Weber recorded 10 kills. Ashley Wells had seven kills. Blankenship, Dickerson and Brie Troup each added three kills. Johnson led on defense with three digs. White led in service aces with two.
Pleasant Valley 3, Piedmont 2: The Raiders won a close match over Piedmont on Thursday, defeating the Bulldogs 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13, to improve to 2-0 in area play.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Lily Henry, 11 kills, 13 digs, two blocks, one ace.
—Rylee Haynes, 26 kills, 16 assists, 14 digs, two blocks.
—Allie Bryant, 13 kills, 19 assists, eight digs, three aces, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe, five kills, two aces, 15 digs, one block.
—Tori Turner, three kills, five digs, four blocks.
—Madi Hay, one kill, one assist, 14 digs, one block.
—Rebekah Gannaway, 28 digs.
Munford splits: The Lions split a tri-match Thursday, beating Clay Central 25-14, 25-19 and losing to Sylacauga 25-22, 25-22.
The Lions will play in the Champions Sports Academy tournament this weekend.
Munford’s top performers:
—Kirsten Rogers, seven aces, one kill, seven digs.
—Kelsey Goodson, two aces, two kills, eight digs.
—Kaylyn Turner, six kills, two blocks.
—Ellie Rose Jones, one ace, seven kills, 10 digs
—Kyleigh Hurst, one kill, 14 assists, nine digs.
—Mekiah Mosley, three aces, 15 digs.
—Layla Tyus, three kills, one dig, two blocks.