Prep volleyball roundup: Alexandria, Piedmont, Jacksonville pick up season opening wins

At Moulton, Alexandria opened its season with a 26-24, 25-12 win over host Lawrence County then defeated West Point 25-13, 25-10.
In the win over the Red Devils, Alexandria got big performances from middle hitters Lexi Weber and TyShica Woodgett. Weber had 12 kills and seven blocks. Woodgett recorded four kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Jordan Beason had five kills. Setter Anna Johnson contributed 17 assists, two service aces and six digs. Sarah Pelham led in digs with eight.
Beason and Weber each made four kills in the win over West Point. Johnson had seven assists and four digs while Pelham added four digs and three assists.
Alexandria (2-0) travels to Hoover’s Finley Center for the Juanita Boddie tournament Friday and Saturday. The Cubs open pool play at 6 p.m. against Helena and play James Clemons immediately thereafter. They complete pool play against host Hoover at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Piedmont 3, Wellborn 0: At Piedmont, the Bulldogs opened with a nerve-wracking 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 win over the Panthers.
“We played well as a team. The biggest change from Game 1 last year to Game 1 this year is composure on the floor,” second-year Piedmont head coach Magan Glover said. “We were up in game one and they got closer but we were able to close the game. In game two, we were down and fought our way back to take the lead and finish the game. I also feel like we were able to execute well on ball one from serve receive.”
Cleburne County 2, Spring Garden 0; Cleburne County 2, Saks 0: At Heflin, Cleburne County gave first-year head coach Jordan Sides, a Spring Garden graduate, a win in her first match as a head coach with a 26-24, 25-23 win over Spring Garden. The Tigers then downed Saks 25-18, 25-16.
“They played great,” Sides said before adding she “was too invested in the game to keep stats.”
Jacksonville 2, Cedar Bluff 0; Jacksonville 2, Plainview 0: At Rainsville, the Golden Eagles opened with a 25-12, 25-10 win over Cedar Bluff then defeated host Plainview 25-18, 25-20. No other information was available.