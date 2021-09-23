Prep volleyball roundup: Alexandria, Oxford, Donoho score victories

Alexandria remained unbeaten in Class 5A, Area 11 volleyball by sweeping Lincoln 3-0 on the road Thursday. The scores were 25-7, 25-14, 25-19 and Valley Cubs coach Whitney Welch was able to give her reserves significant playing time.
Crossley Sparks started at setter for Alexandria and passed for 16 assists. Backup Christian Hess dished out 10 assists. Hess added three digs and Sparks had four digs.
Alexandria (23-8) meets Donoho and Oxford at Oxford on Monday.
Other outstanding performers for Alexandria:
—Blakeley Mobbs, nine kills.
—Lexi Weber, seven kills, three blocks, two aces.
—Brie Troup, six kills, two digs.
—Kandyn Blankenship, five kills, two aces.
—Ashley Wells, four kills, three aces.
—Kailey Dickerson, three kills, two digs.
—Devan White, nine digs.
—Abby Prichard, three digs.
—Chloe Gattis, three digs.
—Ava Johnson, two digs.
—Lauren Weber, two digs.
Oxford 3, Pleasant Valley 0: Abbie Mitchell’s 15 kills and eight digs helped the Yellow Jackets beat Pleasant Valley 25-22, 25-17, 25-19.
Oxford improved to 15-13 on the season and will play Donoho and Alexandria next week.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Akiara Cochran, three digs.
—Kara King, three digs, four kills.
—Ashlyn Burns, three digs.
—Cohlee Boone, five digs, three aces.
—Adrionna Foster, 11 digs, three kills.
—Ashley Paulson, seven digs.
—Daelyn Bozeman, two kills.
—Mileah Prince, six kills.
—Shay Montgomery, four kills.
Donoho 2, Ohatchee 0; Donoho 2, Spring Garden 0: The Falcons swept a tri-match, defeating the Indians 25-11, 25-21 and the Panthers 25-9, 25-21.
Donoho’s top performers for the night:
—Maggie Wakefield, 18 kills, six digs, two blocks.
—Mercy Mangum, 14 kills.
—Mary Marshall Perry, five kills, five aces.
—Estella Connell, seven kills, three blocks.
—Ansley Simmons, three kills, two blocks.
—Sam Wakefield, 12 digs, 35 assists.
—Naira Rehman, 15 digs.
—Ayesha Siddiqua, four digs, four aces.
—Hannah Sprayberry, four digs.