Prep volleyball roundup: Alexandria finishes third in 5A North Regional

Alexandria will open play in the AHSAA Class 5A state volleyball tournament at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 against Satsuma. The Gators are the No. 2 team from the South Regional while Alexandria finished third in the North Regional in Huntsville on Thursday.
The Valley Cubs (36-16) opened the North Regional with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Ardmore. In the semifinal round, eventual North Regional winner West Point downed the Valley Cubs 32-30, 25-16, 25-17. In the match for third place, Alexandria measured East Limestone 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.
For the three matches, junior hitter Lexi Weber led the Cubs with 54 kills and six blocks. Senior Jordan Beason had 34 kills, 27 digs and four service aces. Senior setter Anna Johnson contributed 92 assists and 14 digs. Senior libero Sarah Pelham had 40 digs and four aces. Senior middle TyShica Woodgett finished with 13 kills and six blocks.
Rylee Gattis downed seven kills and made four blocks for Alexandria. Kandyn Blankenship had 33 digs and three service aces. Kaylee Smith made 19 digs and served four aces.
Pleasant Valley second in 3A North Regional
Pleasant Valley finished second in the Class 3A North Regional volleyball tournament in Huntsville on Thursday and will open the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 3A state tournament in Birmingham on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. against Prattville Christian, the No. 3 seed from the South Regional.
The Raiders lost the second set in each of Thursday’s three matches but came back to win the next two matches in both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. In the quarterfinals, Pleasant Valley defeated Winfield 25-16, 16-25, 25-13, 26-24. The Raiders downed Fyffe 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17 in the semifinals.
In the championship match against Plainview, Pleasant Valley won the opening set 25-20. The Bears took the second set 25-21. Plainview then won out – 25-19 and 25-17.
Senior Leah Patterson paced Pleasant Valley’s offense with 59 kills and five aces. On defense, Patterson had 11 blocks and 30 digs. Lily Henry contributed 28 kills, five aces, 52 digs and four blocks. Setter Rylee Haynes finished with 107 assists, 14 kills and 28 digs. Mattie Glass recorded 20 kills, three aces and 40 digs. Libero Allie Bryant ended with 108 digs and four aces. Madison Borders made 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Tori Turner led in blocks with 12 and added four kills.
Spring Garden third in 2A North Regional
Spring Garden won the Class 1A North Regional volleyball tournament last year but the Panthers were third Wednesday in this year’s 2A action. They defeated Pisgah 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Spring Garden lost to eventual 1A winner Addison 25-22, 25-17, 25-17. In the consolation match for third place, the Panthers bested Hatton 25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11.
Haleigh Molock’s 27 kills led Spring Garden’s balanced offense. Suzie Carter had 22 kills, Autumn Sides 19 kills and Alle Jennings 16 kills. Neely Welsh contributed 52 assists and 10 kills. Abbey Steward dished out 43 assists.