Prep volleyball: Quarantine gave Ponder, White Plains taste for return

WHITE PLAINS — Migraines marked Lily Ponder’s Coronavirus experience. Body aches weren’t fun, either, and loss of taste curbed her enjoyment of Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian sauce.
So much for comfort food, and the White Plains senior middle hitter needed some during the team’s two-week quarantine.
“I would be OK, if it was just me quarantined,” Ponder said. “I would make up practice and everything, but sending the whole team home? It hit hard.”
Ponder wore a big smile as she and her five senior teammates marked senior night Thursday. The Wildcats beat Ranburne 25-19, 25-11 and Anniston 25-2, 25-1, 25-7 in a Class 4A, Area 9 match.
Ponder, still amid a five-day acclimation period before she can rejoin the action, didn’t get to play. She suited up and watched from the bench as her teammates played.
The three-sport standout, an All-Calhoun County player in softball and basketball, laughed as Chandler Tyree, the school’s football coach, announced her accomplishments. He included “beat Coronavirus.”
That seemed the general feeling as White Plains took the court again. Smiles flashed up and down the line as Ponder, manager Kaylee Johnson and senior teammates Ashlyn Cryer, Gracie Morgan, Natalie Pinto, Emma Ponder and Reece Roberts stood with family and bouquets.
The night marked the end of a long, frustrating two weeks for the Wildcats, several of whom experienced the Coronavirus-related shutdown of spring sports in March.
“It’s been really hard and discouraging,” said Rachel Ford, the school’s long-time softball coach who added volleyball to her duties before the current school year. “I know the seniors were just aching to get out there and really looking forward to get to play again.
“It’s just a weird year. You don’t know what’s to come, and we're nervous it might happen again, once we came back, but it’s been tough, no doubt. It was like Christmas when everybody got back together.”
White Plains’ unwanted time off came at cost. For now, their scheduled area match with Jacksonville lists as a forfeit, though talks for rescheduling are underway, Ford said. The Wildcats also lost a tournament at Lincoln.
The team got news of its quarantine Aug. 27, hours before it was to play a tri-match at Wellborn. The school nurses called players to the office one-by-one.
“It was shocking,” Roberts said. “You never really expect it to happen to you.”
For Ford, the team’s quarantine meant another round of dealing with her own disappointment over Coronavirus-related stoppages while counseling players through it. She had sad conversations with softball seniors Emma Jones and Graci Surrett in the spring.
Their season never resumed.
The volleyball team had hope of their season resuming, but sitting out while other teams played on hardly sat well.
“You don’t really realize what it does to you until it’s taken away from you for weeks at a time or months at a time,” said Ford, a former All-American softball player at Jacksonville State. “These kids and me need the sports. Without them, your life is just totally different.
“I mean, I even was kind of depressed and discouraged and down. It definitely gives you a new appreciation for it, and you don’t want to take anything for granted.”
The team’s downtime wasn’t all down. White Plains assistant coach Bradley Dawson sent the Wildcats humorous texts, including Holderness Family parody videos covering topics like social distancing and Zoom meetings.
His fourth-day text reflected his mood as he, like Ford, sat out his quarantine: “People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.”
“It was just to keep the mood light,” he said. “Lord knows, we wanted to be back at practice.”
No doubt, Lily Ponder needed it.
She knew something was up. She’d heard from others that headaches and back pain were telltale symptoms, and she experienced “the worse migraine I’ve ever had” Aug. 26.
She stayed home from school the next day with a low-grade fever, just south of 100.
Her rapid-test result came back in 15 minutes … positive. She informed Ford and White Plains principal Andy Ward, and that launched the process of discerning who all needed quarantine.
Ponder’s symptoms lasted two days, she said. It changed her experience of Polynesian sauce.
“You know how it’s kind of spicy, a little bit? It has flavor to it?” she said. “I couldn’t taste it at all. It tasted like water, but I had this sensation in my nose that feels like whenever you go underwater, and it gets up your nose, and it burns?
“That’s what it felt like when I ate, and it was the weirdest feeling. I could lose my smell, but I never want to lose taste again.”
Like her teammates and coaches, Ponder laid low for two weeks. There wasn’t much else she could do.
“Just quarantine yourself and drink lots of fluids, like Powerades, Gatorades and water, and take a lot of zinc,” she said. “I took zinc and vitamin C, and I was better in two days.”