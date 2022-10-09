 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: PV runner up in Pell City; WP wins twice at Supreme Courts

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

PELL CITY — Pleasant Valley finished as runner up in the Gold Bracket at the Pell City Tournament on Saturday.

The Raiders swept Ashville, St Clair County and Jefferson Christian Academy in pool play and Isabella in the gold bracket semifinals. Pell City won the final, 2-1.