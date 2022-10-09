Prep volleyball: PV runner up in Pell City; WP wins twice at Supreme Courts

PELL CITY — Pleasant Valley finished as runner up in the Gold Bracket at the Pell City Tournament on Saturday.
The Raiders swept Ashville, St Clair County and Jefferson Christian Academy in pool play and Isabella in the gold bracket semifinals. Pell City won the final, 2-1.
Top performers on the day for Pleasant Valley (29-13):
—Lily Henry: 38 kills, five aces, 19 digs, three blocks.
—Ella Parris: 12 kills, one ace, 13 digs, three blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 37 kills, nine assists, 42 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: 10 kills, 87 assists, eight aces, 26 digs, one block.
—Madison Schwabe: 20 kills, two assists, seven aces, 36 digs.
The Wildcats went 2-3 in the Supreme Courts tourney, beating Lincoln 24-26, 25-12, 15-7 and Bellgreen 25-23, 25-12 and lost to Cold Springs 22-25, 25-14, 12-15, Springville 23-25, 19-25 and Douglas 11-25, 17-25.
Top performers on the day for White Plains:
—Leighton Arnold: four aces, 27 kills, three blocks.
—Cooper Martin: four aces, 18 kills, one block.
—Bella Higgins: 23 kills, seven blocks.
—Taylor Hodge: three aces, 27 kills, 10 blocks.
—Macy Scism: 14 kills, two blocks.
—Braeton Moran: five aces, seven kills.