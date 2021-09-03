Prep volleyball: PV, Donoho, Saks win

WEAVER — Rylee Haynes had a team-high 12 kills on the night, and Pleasant Valley opened area play with a 3-0 victory at Weaver, 25-20, 25-8, 25-20.
—Haynes also had six assists and three digs. Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Lily Henry, 10 kills, one ace, four digs, five blocks.
—Allie Bryant, 11 assists, four kills, two digs.
—Maddie Schwabe, four kills, four digs.
Donoho 3, Spring Garden 1: Donoho beat Spring Garden 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 to improve to 13-2 on the season. Donoho’s top performers:
Lily Grace Draper, 13 kills, six digs, one assist, three aces.
—Maggie Wakefield, 16 kills, 13 digs, two blocks.
—Mercy Mangum, two digs, eight kills, one block, four aces.
—Mary Marshall Perry, three digs, nine kills, one ace.
—Yana Osavska, two digs, four kills, one block.
—Sam Wakefield, eight digs, 37 assists, one ace, three kills.
—Naira Rehman, 13 digs, three assists, one ace.
—Ayesha Siddiqua, seven digs, three assists.
Saks 3, Childersburg 0: The Wildcats won in area play, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11. Saks’ top performers:
—Stormy Nolen, 17 assist, three aces.
—Tamaryn Pierce, eight kills, five aces, four digs.
—Kayleigh Thomas, eight kills, four aces, three digs.
—Carrie Denham, two kills, two aces, one dig.
—Destanee Bonness, two kills, eight digs.
—Daniella Escandon, five digs).
—Mya Brown, two blocks.
—Naya Lynch, one kill, one block.
Cleburne County 3, Munford 0: Munford fell in an area match, 11-25, 14-25, 9-25.
Munford’s top performers:
—Mekiah Mosley - 11 digs
—Kirsten Rogers - six assists, seven digs
—Anijah Gladden - three kills, five digs