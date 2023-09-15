 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Pleasant Valley, Wellborn, Alexandria, Jacksonville win

Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Senior setter Maddie Schwabe was cleared to play all six rotations just ahead of the Pleasant Valley’s home match Thursday against Class 2A, Area 10 rival Donoho. The Raiders celebrated Schwabe’s return with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 victory over the Falcons. Pleasant Valley improved to 10-8 and Donoho dropped to 12-6.

Junior outside hitter Lily Henry led Pleasant Valley with 12 kills and added two service aces, 11 digs and two blocks. Allie Bryant and Ella Parris each recorded six kills. Parris also had two blocks, two block assists and two digs. Bryant added two aces and four digs.

