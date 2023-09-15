Prep volleyball: Pleasant Valley, Wellborn, Alexandria, Jacksonville win

Senior setter Maddie Schwabe was cleared to play all six rotations just ahead of the Pleasant Valley’s home match Thursday against Class 2A, Area 10 rival Donoho. The Raiders celebrated Schwabe’s return with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 victory over the Falcons. Pleasant Valley improved to 10-8 and Donoho dropped to 12-6.
Junior outside hitter Lily Henry led Pleasant Valley with 12 kills and added two service aces, 11 digs and two blocks. Allie Bryant and Ella Parris each recorded six kills. Parris also had two blocks, two block assists and two digs. Bryant added two aces and four digs.
Maddie Schwabe had 19 assists, three kills, two aces, two blocks and three digs. Madison Schwabe finished with three kills, four aces and five digs. Madi Hay made seven digs and served two aces. Ellie Patterson added two kills and two blocks.
Wellborn 3, Piedmont 0: Wellborn defeated Piedmont 27-25, 25-14, 25-16 in a best-of-five match Thursday at Piedmont. Calla Hayes recorded nine kills and four blocks to pace the Panthers in each category. Anna Odom downed seven kills. Bentley Bean and Gracie Lewis each had five kills. Lewis added 19 assists and Annalee Rinehard had 10 assists.
Cayla Brothers led the Bulldogs with 16 kills, three service aces, and two digs. Cacey Brothers had six kills and two digs. Carson Young contributed four kills, nine digs and two service aces. Senior setter Jaycee Glover had 24 assists, two kills and eight digs.
Alexandria 3, Lincoln 0: Alexandria made quick work of home-standing Lincoln in a Class 5A, Area 12 volleyball match Thursday. The Valley Cubs took the best-of-five meeting 25-15, 25-8, 25-4 and improved to 22-3 for the season. Junior outside hitter Eryn Spradley’s 15 kills were best for Alexandria. She also had four digs.
Senior outside hitter Kailey Dickerson had 10 kills, three aces and nine digs. Junior middle Cassidy Hartsfield had six kills and two blocks. Kirsten Heathcock and McKinley Cooper each had one kill.
Senior libero Devan White had eight digs and served three aces. Ava Johnson also served three aces. She and Kaden Pritchett each contributed three digs.
Back row setter Christian Hess had 15 assists and front row setter Sophie Martin added 14 assists.
Jacksonville 3, White Plains 0: Playing at home Thursday, Jacksonville swept a best-of-five Class 4A, Area 10 meeting with White Plains 25-16, 29-27, 25-23. Nyla Hoult led the Golden Eagles with 17 kills. Mya Swain recorded seven kills and five blocks. Camryn Stone had six kills and Alexis Phillips added three kills.
Libero Karli Barnwell led on defense with 11 digs. Swain, Je’henna Engram and Sydney Soriano each had three digs. KeAsiah Williams made two blocks.
Soriano had 25 assists. She led in service aces with five. Engram served four aces. Jacksonville improved to 10-15. White Plains dropped to 7-16.
Ohatchee 3, Weaver 0: At Weaver on Thursday, Ohatchee claimed the Class 3A, Area 10 match 25-17, 25-17, 25-10. Rebecca Henderson led the Indians with 13 kills and 21 digs. Mackenzie Luna, Brett Finn and Alanah Fitch each downed six kills.
Fitch also contributed 27 assists, five aces and six digs. Finn served three aces. She and Luna each made two blocks. Kiana Garber had four kills and five digs. Ellie Carden and Savannah Reaves each made 10 digs.
Ohatchee improved to 18-6 and Weaver dropped to 7-13.
Munford 2, Fayetteville 0; Sylacauga 2, Munford 0: Playing at Sylacauga on Thursday, Munford split a tri-match. The Lions defeated Fayetteville 25-23, 25-13 and lost to Sylacauga 25-20, 25-17. Alys Mosley and Mylie Stephens led the Lions’ attack with five kills apiece. Stephens also served five aces and made four digs. Mosley added nine digs. Lauryn Brewster had three kills and two blocks.
Setter Kastin Lathem recorded 24 assists and 13 digs. Ashtyn Bishop led on defense with 10 digs. Kaylyn Turner added nine digs. Brooklyn Pressley contributed six digs and two aces. Aubrey Lathem also served two aces for the Lions.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.