Prep volleyball: Pleasant Valley sweeps to Sandy Hunter Invitational title

PLEASANT VALLEY — Host Pleasant Valley swept through four matches to take the Sandy Hunter Invitational on Saturday.
The Raiders beat Plainview 25-22, 18-25, 15-7 and Cedar Bluff 25-10, 25-20 in pool play. In the bracket portion of the tournament, Pleasant Valley beat Isabella 25-12, 25-16 in the semifinals and Plainview 23-25, 25-20, 15-6 in the finals.
Pleasant Valley is now 11-3.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 46 kills, four aces, 19 digs, two blocks
—Tori Turner, eight kills, four blocks
—Mattie Glass, nine kills, three aces, 23 digs
—Lily Henry, 14 kills, four aces, 23 digs, two blocks
—Maddie Schwabe, seven kills, two aces, 12 digs
—Rylee Hayne, nine kills, six aces, 20 digs
—Allie Bryant, six aces, 42 digs