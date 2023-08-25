Prep volleyball: Pleasant Valley splits two matches against quality 5A opponents to open season

ALEXANDRIA — Pleasant Valley, state runner-up in Class 2A in 2022, opened the volleyball season Thursday with a tri-match against a pair of consistently strong 5A programs. The Raiders started with a 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 win over Lawrence County, then lost to Alexandria 25-14, 25-20.
“The girls did a lot of good things tonight. Lawrence County, I have a lot of respect for their program so I felt like they did well coming out with a win over Lawrence County,” Pleasant Valley head coach Dana Bryant said later.
Against the Red Devils from Moulton, junior outside hitter Lily Henry got the first point of the season with a kill down the left line but the Raider trailed 19-13 when Bryant called her second timeout of the set.
Pleasant Valley made a run with sophomore Ella Parris serving, narrowing Lawrence County’s lead to 21-20 on an ace by Parris. The next serve was long but a left side kill by sophomore Madison Schwabe made it 22-21 Red Devils and an ace by senior Allie Bryant got the Raiders even at 22-22.
Lawrence County got a kill for its final lead at 23-22 then two hitting errors by the Red Devils brought Pleasant Valley to set point at 24-23. Pleasant Valley completed its comeback when a Lawrence County player got into the net.
The Red Devils won the second set 25-22, setting up a deciding 15-point tie-breaker set. At 11-11, the next four points went to the Raiders. A kill by Bryant from the left side was the deciding point.
In the first set against Alexandria, the Raiders were unable to gain any traction. They trailed 9-4 when Bryant called a timeout. After that, the Valley Cubs maintained leads of six to seven points until the score reached 18-11. Alexandria ran off the next four points and seven of the final 10.
The second set was better for Pleasant Valley but every time the Raiders tried to overcome an early 3-0 deficit, Alexandria’s defense denied a long string of points.
A kill by Bryant and Henry’s service ace cut Alexandria’s lead to 18-16. The Valley Cubs responded with five of the next six points to lead 23-17. The six-point deficit was more than the Raiders could overcome.
Henry finished the two matches with 21 kills, three blocks, nine digs and two aces. Bryant had 11 kills, three aces and seven digs. Senior setter Maddie Schwabe handed out 58 assists, served three aces and made 10 digs. Parris recorded eight kills, three blocks and 14 digs. Madison Schwabe had seven kills, two blocks, two aces and six digs. Senior libero Madi Hay made 14 digs. Freshman Ellie Patterson had two blocks.
“We left on a very positive note tonight. I told them, ‘You did a lot of good things.’ … I think the girls really overall felt good about tonight, despite the loss. Nobody likes to lose but they still did a lot of good things tonight,” Bryant said.
Pleasant Valley will play in Geraldine’s tournament Saturday. The Raiders are scheduled to face 5A Fairview, 4A Cherokee County and 3A Geraldine in pool play.
