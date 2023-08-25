 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Pleasant Valley splits two matches against quality 5A opponents to open season

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Pleasant Valley, state runner-up in Class 2A in 2022, opened the volleyball season Thursday with a tri-match against a pair of consistently strong 5A programs. The Raiders started with a 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 win over Lawrence County, then lost to Alexandria 25-14, 25-20.

“The girls did a lot of good things tonight. Lawrence County, I have a lot of respect for their program so I felt like they did well coming out with a win over Lawrence County,” Pleasant Valley head coach Dana Bryant said later.

