Pleasant Valley split a pair of volleyball matches Tuesday night, beating Sand Rock 22-25, 28-26, 17-15 and falling to Jacksonville 25-21, 19-25, 15-7.
Leah Patterson and Karmyn Sparks led the way with 17 kills apiece.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Patterson, 17 kills, two aces, seven digs, three blocks
—Mattie Glass, nine kills, three aces, five digs
—Sparks, 17 kills, 11 blocks
—Madison Borders, six kills
—Allie Bryant, 10 digs
—Rylee Haynes, six kills, 44 assists, six aces, eight digs, four blocks