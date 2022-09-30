Prep volleyball: Pleasant Valley, Donoho, Jacksonville victorious

Pleasant Valley downed Glencoe 26-24, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14 in high school volleyball action Thursday.
Top performers on the night for the Raiders (23-10):
—Lily Henry: 19 kills, 12 digs.
—Ella Parris: eight kills, 14 digs.
—Allie Bryant: 14 kills, 22 assists, three aces, 11 digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 10 kills, 35 assists, one ace, 14 digs.
—Madison Schwabe: two kills, one assist, five aces, 15 digs, one block.
—Ellie Patterson: nine kills, two digs, one block.
The Falcons topped Woodland 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16. Top performers on the night for Donoho (30-11):
—Lily Grace Draper: 12 kills, one assist, one ace, 10 digs.
—Ansley Simmons: five kills, one block.
—Estella Connell: seven kills, five blocks.
—Ryals Jones: ‘four kills.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 10 kills, two digs, one block.
—Samantha Wakefield: six kills, 36 assists, two aces, eight digs, one block.
—Sarah Waggoner: 12 digs.
The Golden Eagles swept White Plains 25-18, 25-17, 25-13. Top performers on the night for Jacksonville:
—Abby Wilzcek: three aces, one kill, 21 assists.
—Caitlin Clark: five aces, seven kills, eight digs.
—Camryn Stone: four aces, five kills, three digs.
—Karli Barnwell: 11 digs.
—Keeli Leach: one ace, six digs.
The Yellow Jackets fell to Fort Payne 14-25, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25. Top performers on the night for Oxford (17-16):
—Abbie Mitchell: six kills.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: three kills, six blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: 10 kills.
—Mileah Prince: 11 kills.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: five kills, four digs.
—Payton Brooks: 12 digs, 27 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: five digs.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 10 digs.
—Jamea Gaston: nine digs.
—Arilyn Pool: eight digs.