Prep volleyball: Piedmont's Ridley, Glover celebrate school records

Piedmont’s volleyball team, 7-5 headed into Tuesday’s home match with Jacksonville, is celebrating two school career records.
Ta’Leaha Ridley stands at 582 kills, and Jaycee Glover stands at 1,538 assists. This coming off of the Bulldogs’ play in the Champions Play Here tournament over the weekend at Champions Sports Academy in Alexandria.
Piedmont went 2-2 in the Champions tourney. The Bulldogs’ top performers:
—Ridley: 67 kills, four aces, nine digs, two assists, one block.
—Jaycee Glover: seven kills, two aces, 14 digs, 117 assists, two blocks.
—Armoni Perry: 20 kills, 13 aces, six digs, one assists, one block.
—Emma Grace Todd: 15 kills, seven aces, one dig, one assist, five blocks.
—Jenna Calvert: 16 kills, five aces, three digs, two assists, eight blocks.
The Valley Cubs swept Saks on Monday, winning 25-4, 25-10, 25-4 in the first match under acting head coach Kelli Johnson.
Johnson is an assistant to Whitney Welch, who is out on maternity leave. Son Louie River was born Monday at eight pounds, 11 ounces.
Monday’s top performers for Alexandria (23-8):
—Kailey Dickerson: 10 kills.
—Eryn Spradley: 10 kills, one block.
—Christian Hess: 13 assists, one block, one ace.
—Pressley Slaton: one kill, 16 assists, one ace.
—Devan White: six digs, two aces.
Despite missing four starters because of injuries, Munford beat Handley 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 on Monday. Top performers for the Lions:
—Kyleigh Hurst: two aces, two digs.
—Ashtyn Bishop: five aces, two kills, eight digs.
—Ellie Jones: one ace, 13 kills, three digs.
—Kaylyn Turner: six kills, two digs.
—Alys Mosley: one ace, one dig.
—Teriaunna Davis: one kill.
—Kastin Lathem: 18 assists, three digs.
—Bre Hailes: three kills, one dig.
—Aubrey Lathem: three digs.