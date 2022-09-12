 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Piedmont's Ridley, Glover celebrate school records

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

Piedmont’s volleyball team, 7-5 headed into Tuesday’s home match with Jacksonville, is celebrating two school career records.

Ta’Leaha Ridley stands at 582 kills, and Jaycee Glover stands at 1,538 assists. This coming off of the Bulldogs’ play in the Champions Play Here tournament over the weekend at Champions Sports Academy in Alexandria.