Prep volleyball: Piedmont falls in opener; Jacksonville splits two

Piedmont opened the 2023 volleyball season with a 3-of-5 match Thursday at White Plains. The Wildcats won 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 25-9, 15-9.
Cayla Brothers paced the Bulldogs on offense with 11 kills and added two aces and a team-best six digs. Setter Jaycee Glover recorded 23 assists, three kills, two aces and four digs.
Cacey Brothers ended with six kills, two digs and one block. Amiyah Thomas and Carson Young each had four kills. Young had three digs and served one ace. Melanie Studdard had two digs.
The Bulldogs play again Saturday in Faith Christian’s Green and Gold Classic. In pool play, Piedmont is scheduled to face White Plains at 10 a.m., Spring Garden at 11 a.m. and Munford at 2 p.m.
Jacksonville 2, Sylacauga 1; Oxford 2, Jacksonville 0: Jacksonville defeated Sylacauga 25-15, 17-25, 15-10 but had no answer for Oxford and fell to the Yellow Jackets 25-16, 25-10 in a season-opening tri-match Thursday at Oxford. The two matches marked the debut of Amber Russell as head volleyball coach.
The Golden Eagles will host their annual CaroStrong Invitational on Saturday. Jacksonville is scheduled to play Weaver at 10 a.m., Alexandria at 11 a.m., Wellborn at 1 p.m. and Ohatchee at 2 p.m.
Nyla Hoult led the Eagles against Sylacauga with eight kills and added two blocks. Alexis Phillips served six aces and had one kill and one dig. Setter Sydney Soriano recorded 12 assists, one block, one ace and one kill.
Camryn Stone had three kills, two blocks, one ace and one dig. Mya Swain blocked four shots and had one kill. Jehenna Engram contributed two aces and three digs. KeAsiah Williams finished with two blocks, two digs, one ace and one kill.
In the loss to Oxford, Soriano had eight assists and two kills. Stone led in kills with five and added two blocks. Phillips served four aces and had two kills. Engram made two digs and had one ace. Hoult finished with two kills.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.