Prep volleyball: Piedmont falls in opener; Jacksonville splits two

Piedmont opened the 2023 volleyball season with a 3-of-5 match Thursday at White Plains. The Wildcats won 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 25-9, 15-9.

Cayla Brothers paced the Bulldogs on offense with 11 kills and added two aces and a team-best six digs. Setter Jaycee Glover recorded 23 assists, three kills, two aces and four digs.

