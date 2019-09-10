Oxford took two matches Tuesday from Piedmont 25-8, 26-24 and Pleasant Valley 27-25, 25-23.
Also, Pleasant Valley beat Piedmont 25-15, 25-13, 25-11 in the tri-match.
Oxford is 10-6, including 2-2 against Calhoun County teams and 1-0 in Class 6A, Area 13. The Yellow Jackets will play Saturday in the Hewitt-Trussville Husky Challenge tournament.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Lakijah Brown, 10 kills, three digs
—Shania Vincent, nine kills, seven digs
—Ariana Curry, four digs
—Javonti Moore, five aces
—Cadie Burn, 31 assists
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 11 kills, five aces, eight digs, two blocks
—Mattie Glass, nine kills, three aces, six digs
—Karmyn Sparks, 22 kills, six blocks
—Madison Borders, five kills, four aces, three digs
—Allie Bryant, six aces, 11 digs
—Rylee Haynes, 45 assists, three aces, nine digs, three blocks
—Taylor Nix, four aces, five digs
Jacksonville 3, White Plains 0: In a Class 4A, Area 10 match, Jacksonville beat White Plains 25-12, 25-10, 25-18.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, seven kills
—Kassidy Ledbetter, five kills
—Lily Ponder, two kills, two blocks
—Allison Arenth, two blocks
—Natalie Pinto, eight assists
—Reece Roberts, four assists
—Morgan Huckaby, three assists, four digs
Alexandria 3, Southside 1; Alexandria 2, Springville 0: At home Tuesday, Alexandria began a new winning streak at the expense of Class 5A, Area 12 opponent Southside. The Valley Cubs defeated the Panthers 25-21, 11-25, 25-18, 25-17. Alexandria also downed Springville 25-20, 25-14.
Against Southside, the Cubs got big games at the net from outside hitter Jordan Beason with 12 kills and middle Lexi Weber with 11 kills. Weber had five blocks and four aces against Southside. Beason added 11 kills against Springville and Weber seven.
Now 16-4 overall and 2-0 in Area 12, Alexandria plays at Pleasant Valley on Thursday.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Anna Johnson, 54 assists, 19 digs for the day
—Sarah Pelham, 21 digs, six aces for the day
—Kylie Jordan, eight kills for the day
—Jolie Weathington, 10 digs for the day
—Kandyn Blankenship, eight kills, six digs against Southside
—Kaylee Smith, six kills against Southside
—Ashley Parker, eight digs against Southside