Prep volleyball: Oxford wins 6A, Area 13 volleyball opener

The Yellow Jackets opened Class 6A, Area 13 play with a 23-25, 25-21, 29-27, 25-22 win over Springville.
The Yellow Jackets also fell 25-13, 26-24 to Mortimer Jordan in a non-area match.
Oxford is now 4-4 and will play again Saturday in the Lincoln tournament.
Oxford's top performers:
—Lakijah Brown, 24 kills, 12 digs
—Lisa Montgomery, six kills, five digs, nine blocks
—Arianna Curry, eight digs, three aces
—Adrionna Foster, nine digs, 15 assists
—Cadie Burn, 27 assists, six digs, five aces
—Aametria Wilson, seven digs
—Ashely Paulson, 10 digs