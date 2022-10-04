Prep volleyball: Oxford sweeps

WELLBORN — Oxford swept a volleyball trimatch Monday, beating Faith Christian 25-7, 25-17 and Wellborn 25-19, 25-15.
Top performers on the night for Oxford (20-17):
—Payton Brooks: nine digs, 41 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: 13 kills.
—Kaelyn Crossley: four digs.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two kills, three blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: nine kills.
—Mileah Prince: nine kills.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: nine kills, three blocks.
The Yellow Jackets will play Thursday at Donoho.
Donoho beat Ranburne 25-6, 25-6, 25-12 to improve to 31-12 on the season. Top performers for Donoho:
—Lily Grace Draper: eight kills, four aces, two digs.
—Ansley Simmons: five kills, two digs, two blocks.
—Estella Connell: four kills, one assist, two digs, two aces, four blocks.
—Ryals Jones: two kills, one dig.
—Mary Marshall Perry: six kills, one ace, one dig.
—Samantha Wakefield: 18 assists, one ace, two digs, one block.
—Sarah Waggoner: two aces, five digs.