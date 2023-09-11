Prep volleyball: Oxford sweeps to Champions tournament title; Ohatchee wins 4 of 5

Oxford swept all five of its matches Saturday in the Champions Play Here volleyball tournament at Champions Sports Academy in Alexandria.
As Pool B winner, the Yellow Jackets faced Pool A winner Cherokee County in the championship match and defeated the Warriors 25-18, 25-13.
In pool action, Oxford had beaten St. Clair County 25-14, 25-5; Westbrook Christian 25-22, 25-10; Jacksonville 25-21, 25-10 and Sand Rock 25-18, 25-15.
Four players had double-digit kills for Oxford. Freshman Ava Thomas led the way with 31 kills and added four blocks. Jaslyn Montgomery and Mileah Prince each recorded 27 kills. Montgomery made 11 blocks and Prince added two blocks. Daelyn Bozeman downed 16 kills and had five blocks.
Setter Payton Brooks finished with 95 assists and eight digs. Jamea Gaston’s 26 digs were best for the Yellow Jackets. Gaston also served six aces. Kaelyn Crossley contributed 22 digs and three aces. Arilyn Pool had nine digs and three aces.
Also, Ohatchee won four of its five matches at the Champions Sports Academy volleyball tournament in Alexandria on Saturday and finished third. In Pool A pool play, the Indians defeated Coosa Christian 2-0, Donoho 2-0 and West End 2-0 but a 2-0 loss to Cherokee County left Ohatchee runner-up in its pool. In the match for third place, Ohatchee defeated Pool B runner-up Westbrook Christian 2-0.
For the five matches, Rebecca Henderson recorded 34 kills, six aces and 39 digs. Alanah Fitch contributed 64 assists, 15 kills, eight service aces and 40 digs. Ayla Crook had 13 kills, five aces and 24 digs. Brett Finn added 12 kills, nine aces, four blocks and 13 digs. Mackenzie Luna had 11 kills and three blocks. Ellie Carden made 28 digs and served four aces. Savannah Reaves added 22 digs and three kills.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.