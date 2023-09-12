 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Oxford sweeps at Champions event; Jacksonville gets lots of match play

volleyball - sylacauga - alexandria - oxford 012 tw.jpg

Oxford volleyball

 Tucker Webb

Oxford maintained the momentum it gained in winning the Champions Sports Academy volleyball tournament Saturday by sweeping a tri-match with Lincoln and White Plains at Oxford on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets dominated Lincoln 25-9, 25-4 and downed White Plains 25-9, 25-12. In the middle match, Lincoln beat White Plains 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.

