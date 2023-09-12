Prep volleyball: Oxford sweeps at Champions event; Jacksonville gets lots of match play

Oxford maintained the momentum it gained in winning the Champions Sports Academy volleyball tournament Saturday by sweeping a tri-match with Lincoln and White Plains at Oxford on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets dominated Lincoln 25-9, 25-4 and downed White Plains 25-9, 25-12. In the middle match, Lincoln beat White Plains 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.
Ava Thomas led Oxford with 13 kills. Jaslyn Montgomery recorded nine kills and three blocks. Daelyn Bozeman and Mileah Prince each contributed eight kills. Payton Brooks finished with 34 assists. Jamea Gaston made 10 digs and served four aces.
Two Jacksonville regulars missed the Champions tournament due to illness and another missed two matches while taking the ACT but the Golden Eagles still managed to defeat St. Clair County 25-15, 25-17 in tournament play.
Oxford defeated Jacksonville 25-22, 25-10. Westbrook Christian won 25-15, 25-17 and Sand Rock downed Jacksonville 26-24, 25-19.
Setter Sydney Soriano recorded 42 assists, 17 digs, two blocks and two kills for the four matches. Mya Swain had 19 kills, eight blocks and six digs. Reese Rollins contributed 14 kills. Camryn Stone downed 12 kills, served five aces, made seven blocks and added six digs.
KeAsiah Williams had six kills, four blocks and two digs. Alexis Phillips served four aces, made three kills and had 13 digs. Je’henna Engram served two aces and made 17 digs. Despite missing two matches, libero Karli Barnwell recorded a team-best 18 digs.
After playing shorthanded at the Champions Sports Academy tournament Saturday, Jacksonville was back at full strength to host a tri-match with Donoho and Weaver on Monday.
The Golden Eagles earned a split, defeating Weaver 26-24, 25-21 and falling to Donoho 25-14, 25-23.
For the day, Camryn Stone’s 16 kills were best for Jacksonville. Stone also served three aces, had three blocks and made two digs. Mya Swain contributed 11 kills and two blocks. Alexis Phillips recorded eight kills and two blocks. Nyla Hoult had six kills and two blocks. KeAsiah Williams added two kills, three blocks and two digs.
Setter Syndey Soriano had 31 assists, three kills, four blocks and three digs. Je’henna Engram served three aces, had one kill and made three digs. Libero Karli Barnwell served two aces and made 12 digs. Chloe Henderson had one kill and four digs.
