Prep volleyball: Oxford scores two wins; Wellborn splits two; Weaver falls, but is happy to be back

WELLBORN — The results didn’t go Weaver’s way Monday night, but the Bearcats were happy to be back on the court.
Weaver lost both its matches, falling to Oxford 25-14, 25-14 and Wellborn 20-25, 25-15, 15-11.
The Bearcats did manage to win the first set against the Panthers, but their biggest victory was taking the floor for the first time since late August. They were returning Monday from a two-week quarantine, which had been forced by COVID-19 protocols.
“We were so excited to be out here. I’m still excited, although we lost our games,” Weaver coach Chelsea Watson Mize said. “I felt like we could have won some tonight, but we are very excited to be back.”
Watson Mize said she believed rust played a factor in the Bearcats’ losses.
“I don’t want to make excuses, because there are definitely some things we could have done better, but in all honesty, we have been out two weeks, and we are behind,” she said. “Everybody else has played two weeks and that makes a huge difference. It truly does.”
Watson Mize said she was pleased with some of the hits the Bearcats made on the front row and that the team’s passing was solid. She also praised setter Americus Conner.
“Our little setter works her tail off. She really does work hard,” Watson Mize said. “I know she had a couple errors tonight, but I’m really proud of her, too.”
Oxford won both of its matches, beating Wellborn 25-20, 25-23 before knocking off Weaver.
Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said she was pleased with the way the Yellow Jackets played “at times.” She said the team could have moved its feet faster on defense and missed too many serves. She was pleased with the way two of her seniors played, however.
“Javanti Moore played well tonight, and Lakijah Brown played well,” McKibbon said.
Brown led the team with 12 kills and Moore had nine.
Lisa Montgomery finished with six kills, four aces and two digs. Aametria Wilson had eight digs, and Kara King had eight kills. Cadie Burn dished out 24 assists and had eight digs and three aces.
After falling to Oxford and dropping the first set against Weaver, Wellborn rallied to pick up a win.
“This group is very resilient,” Wellborn coach Brenda Vinson said.
Samaura Thomas finished the night with nine kills, 11 digs and four aces. Heather Downs had nine kills and two blocks. Kyra Tirban finished with a team-high 18 digs. Brianna Wyatt had 15 assists, eight digs, two kills and two aces. Brooklyn Singleton had five kills. Gracie Lewis dished out 39 assists and had four digs. Kinlee Pritchett chipped in with five digs, three kills and two blocks. Delana Stephens added six digs.
“I thought we played really well together,” Vinson said. “We play better when we play as a unit, and we did that tonight.”