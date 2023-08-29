 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Oxford remains unbeaten; Munford splits pair

High school volleyball teaser

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Oxford improved to 7-0 on the volleyball season Monday, sweeping a tri-match with Munford and White Plains in Munford.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Munford 25-20, 25-20 then downed the Wildcats 25-19, 25-12. Munford closed the tri-match with a 25-22, 28-26 win over White Plains.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.