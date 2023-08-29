Prep volleyball: Oxford remains unbeaten; Munford splits pair

Oxford improved to 7-0 on the volleyball season Monday, sweeping a tri-match with Munford and White Plains in Munford.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Munford 25-20, 25-20 then downed the Wildcats 25-19, 25-12. Munford closed the tri-match with a 25-22, 28-26 win over White Plains.
Against Munford, junior Mileah Prince led Oxford’s attack with nine kills and made four blocks. Daelyn Bozeman had five kills and five digs against the Lions. Jaslyn Montgomery recorded four kills and four blocks. Sydney Jones made four kills and Ava Thomas added three kills.
Setter Payton Brooks finished with 18 assists, five service aces, eight digs and one kill. Jamea Gaston, Kaelyn Crossley and Arilyn Pool each had six digs.
Prince’s eight kills paced Oxford against White Plains and she had three blocks. Thomas and Bozeman each downed five kills. Montgomery had four kills, three blocks and three digs. Brooks set for 16 assists and made eight digs. Gaston’s 18 digs were best for Oxford. Pool and Crossley each had eight digs.
Ayls Mosley led Munford with 12 kills over the two matches. She added nine digs. Kaylyn Turner’s two match totals included nine kills, two blocks and seven digs. Mylie Stephens finished with six kills, an ace, two blocks and four digs. Lauryn Brewster blocked four shots and made three kills.
Kastin Lathem ended with 23 assists and 13 digs. Ashtyn Bishop led the Lions in digs with 28. She added three assists and a service ace. Brooklyn Pressley had nine digs and served two aces. Raleigh Dew added two assists. Breanna Hailes recorded one kill and one dig. Saraya Henderson made one dig.
On Saturday, Oxford won all three of its volleyball matches Saturday in the annual CaroStrong Invitational at Jacksonville High School. The Yellow Jackets began their day with a 25-13, 25-21 win over Wellborn. Setter Payton Brooks handed out 17 assists in the win over the Panthers.
Outside hitter Mileah Prince led Oxford’s balanced offense with seven kills. Middle hitter Jaslyn Montgomery had six kills, Ava Thomas four kills and Daelyn Bozeman two kills. Jamea Gaston paced the defense with seven digs. Bozeman and Prince each made three digs.
Next, Oxford defeated Sylacauga 25-16, 25-17. Bozeman led in kills with seven and added five digs. Prince ended with three kills and one block. Brooks recorded 11 assists and five digs. Gaston led in digs with 10. Arilyn Pool made six digs and Kaelyn Crossley had four digs.
In their final match Saturday, the Yellow Jackets downed Ohatchee 25-15, 25-14. Gaston again led in digs with 12 saves. Brooks made 10 digs while handing out 14 assists. Thomas led in kills with seven and added two digs. Prince recorded five kills. Bozeman had three kills. Montgomery contributed two kills and two blocks to the win.
The Yellow Jackets opened their season at home Thursday with a tri-match and defeated Jacksonville 25-16, 25-16 and Sylacauga 25-12, 25-20. For the two matches, Brooks recorded 29 assists, 12 digs and four aces. Gaston contributed 16 digs.
Prince led in kills with 11 and Bozeman followed closely with 10 kills. Thomas ended the day with eight kills and four blocks. Prince made two blocks and Montgomery had one block to go with her three kills. Pool had five digs.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.