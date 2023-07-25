Prep volleyball: Oxford ready to build on strong 2022 season

SOUTHSIDE — Oxford began a busy week of volleyball play dates at Southside on Monday.
“We’ve got a playdate at Gadsden High School on Wednesday and then we go to Munford on Thursday,” veteran Oxford head volleyball coach Wendy McKibbin confirmed after her Yellow Jackets completed about 25 minutes of play against six of the other seven teams at Southside.
The Southside play date was the second for the Yellow Jackets. McKibbin said they had played at Gadsden City on July 12. She said her team showed “much improvement” Monday over the first play date.
“Our movement’s better, our energy, communication, just seeing the court better from a whole so I’m very proud of how they did today,” McKibbin said.
The Yellow Jackets took on Cherokee County, Donoho, Glencoe, Good Hope, Hokes Bluff and host Southside on Monday without two players, each a middle hitter.
“Hopefully, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll have everybody,” McKibbin said Monday.
McKibbin treated Monday’s absences as an opportunity to plan as if an injury had occurred during the season.
“We made some adjustments, moved one of our outsides into middle. She did well. Our other kids just stepped up,” McKibbin said. “You’ve just got to do what you can.”
At full strength, the Oxford roster includes six seniors, five juniors, sophomore setter Payton Brooks and freshman hitter Ava Thomas. McKibbin predicted Thomas would be “an impact player.”
“I thought Mileah Prince and Daelyn Bozeman both played very well today,” McKibbin said of Monday’s play. “I’m proud of them.”
