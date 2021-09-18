Prep volleyball: Oxford, PV have big days at Husky Challenge

TRUSSVILLE — Oxford went 4-1 in the Hewitt Trussville Husky Challenge on Saturday, beating Mortimer Jordan 25-22, 25-17, Carver-Montgomery 25-10, 25-12 and Altamont 25-17, 25-16 in pool play.
In Gold Bracket play, the Yellow Jackets beat Carver-Birmingham 25-9, 25-7 and lost to Hewitt-Trussville 25-23, 23-25, 13-15
Oxford improved to 13-12 (1-2 in area) headed into Monday’s home match against Pell City. The Yellow Jackets’ top performers on Saturday:
—Kara King: 26 kills, five digs.
—Ashlyn Burns: 20 digs.
—Cohlee Boone: 17 digs.
—Adrionna Foster: 23 digs, 94 assists.
—Ashely Paulson: 29 digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 12 digs, 48 kills.
—Mileah Prince: 14 kills.
—Shay Montgomery: 14 kills.
Pleasant Valley goes 2-2: Also in the Husky Challenge, Pleasant Valley beat Gardendale 25-16, 25-20 and Helena 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 before losing to Southside 23-25, 16,25 and Springville 18-25, 17-25.
The Raiders are 11-11. Their top performers on Saturday:
—Lily Henry, 18 kills, three aces, 24 digs, four blocks.
—Rylee Haynes, 32 kills, 36 assists, 13 digs, five blocks.
—Allie Bryant, 23 kills, 30 assists, 24 digs, four aces, two blocks.
—Maddie Schwabe, nine kills, two assists, 33 digs, three aces, one block.
—Rebekah Gannaway, 37 digs.