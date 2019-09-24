Oxford’s volleyball team picked up two wins over the last two days.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Clay-Chalkville on Monday 25-21, 25-15, 25-10 before knocking off Fort Payne 29-27, 25-20, 25-17 Tuesday.
Oxford (18-12, 2-1 Class 6A, Area 13) won’t play again until Monday.
Oxford’s top performers against Clay-Chalkville:
—Brittany Davis, seven digs
—Arianna Curry, seven digs
—Lakijah Brown, 10 kills, four digs
—Shania Vincent, five kills, two digs
—Aametria Wilson, eight digs
—Cadie Burn, 18 assists, three digs
Oxford’s top performers against Fort Payne:
—Brown, nine kills
—Kiersten Woods, five kills
—Vincent, five kills, two digs
—Davis, eight digs
—Curry, six digs
—Wilson, seven digs
—Burn, 18 assists
White Plains 3, Weaver 1; Donoho 2, White Plains 0: White Plains split two matches Tuesday, beating Weaver 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 15-13 and losing to Donoho 25-15, 25-17.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, 15 kIlls, four aces, four digs
—Kassidy Ledbetter, three blocks, eight kills
—Lily Ponder, two digs, three kills
—Reece Roberts, nine assists
—Allison Arenth, two blocks, three kills
—Peyton Helms, three digs
—Natalie Pinto, two digs, three kills
Brooks tournament: At last week’s seeding meeting for the Calhoun County volleyball tournament, Alexandria received the No. 1 seed. The Valley Cubs celebrated Saturday by winning the Brooks tournament with a perfect 6-0 day, improving to 29-6.
In pool play, Alexandria defeated Rogers 28-26, 25-17; Carbon Hill 25-15, 25-22 and Phillips 25-13, 25-16. The Cubs downed Jacksonville 25-11, 21-25, 15-13 in the quarterfinal round of the championship bracket. In the semifinals, they beat Brooks 25-18, 25-16 and bested Addison 25-22, 16-25, 15-12 in the championship match.
Outside hitter Jordan Beason led Alexandria’s attack with 45 kills and made 25 digs. Madison Wallace and Kandyn Blankenship each recorded 28 kills and Blankenship had 22 digs. Lexi Weber had 23 kills and 14 blocks.
Setter Anna Johnson dished out 123 assists in the six matches. She led in service aces with 16 and added 10 kills and 36 digs. Libero Sarah Pelham had 58 digs and served four aces. Ashley Parker ended with 22 digs and 12 aces.
Jacksonville was 2-1 in pool play, defeating Deshler (2-1) and Athens Bible (2-0) but losing to Lauderdale County (2-0). Alexandria eliminated the Golden Eagles in bracket play 2-1. Kayla Broom led with 62 kills and 18 blocks. Broom also had 23 digs. Brenna Stone had 40 kills, 17 blocks and 24 digs. Setter Molly Wilson recorded 80 assists.