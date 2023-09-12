 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Oxford opens area play with a sweep on the road

volleyball - sylacauga - alexandria - oxford 008 tw.jpg

Oxford volleyball

 Tucker Webb

Playing in Gadsden on Tuesday, Oxford opened Class 6A, Area 13 volleyball action with a sweep over Gadsden City in a best-of-five match.

The Yellow Jackets won 25-14, 25-14, 25-14. Setter Payton Brooks recorded 25 assists and three digs in the victory.

