Prep volleyball: Oxford opens area play with a sweep on the road

Playing in Gadsden on Tuesday, Oxford opened Class 6A, Area 13 volleyball action with a sweep over Gadsden City in a best-of-five match.
The Yellow Jackets won 25-14, 25-14, 25-14. Setter Payton Brooks recorded 25 assists and three digs in the victory.
Ava Thomas downed eight kills and had four block assists. Daelyn Bozeman ended with seven kills and one block assist. Mileah Prince contributed five kills and five block assists. Jaslyn Montgomery added three kills and six block assists.
Jamea Gaston made five digs. Kaelyn Crossley and Berkley Mooney each had three digs. Crossley and Gaston each served two aces.
Playing in a quad match at Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, Alexandria defeated Glencoe 25-10, 25-8; Geraldine 25-21, 25-16 and Pleasant Valley 25-21, 25-16. Junior outside hitter Eryn Spradley had a monster day at the net with 35 kills and seven blocks. Spradley also served three aces and made three digs.
Cassidy Hartsfield had 15 kills, three blocks and two aces. Kailey Dickerson downed 14 kills, picked up 14 digs and served four aces. Kirsten Heathcock added five kills and two blocks. Kaden Pritchett had three kills and three digs. McKinley Cooper added two kills and three digs.
For the day, front row setter Sophie Martin had 27 assists. Back row setter ended with 24 assists and six digs. Libero Devan White totaled 24 digs. Ava Johnson and Charlee Parris made 10 digs apiece. Parris served two aces. Johnson and White each served one ace.
Pleasant Valley hosted Alexandria, Geraldine and Glencoe in a quad match Tuesday. The Raiders defeated Glencoe 25-23, 25-13 and beat Geraldine 25-21, 25-21 but lost to Alexandria 25-21, 25-16.
Lily Henry recorded 28 kills and 15 digs for the three matches. Allie Bryant contributed 22 kills and 20 digs. Ella Parris downed seven kills, served six aces, blocked nine shots and made five digs.
Madison Schwabe finished with 33 assists, four kills and three digs. Maddie Schwabe had 29 assists, four digs and two aces. Ellie Patterson and Baylee Willis each had three kills. Patterson blocked five shots, added three block assists and made five digs. Madi Hay ended with 18 digs. Cailyn Almaroad made three digs. Almaroad, Hay, Bryant, Henry and Madison Schwabe each served one ace.
Ohatchee beat Munford 25-20, 25-19 and Childersburg 25-11, 25-11 in a tri-match at Munford on Tuesday. Munford beat Childersburg 25-12, 25-9.
For Ohatchee, Rebecca Henderson had 16 kills and 15 digs, while Brett Finn added seven kills, four aces and three digs.
Alanah Fitch contributed six kills, six aces, 28 assists and seven digs, while Ayla Crook had two kills, two aces and 10 digs. Mackenzie Luna had four kills, while Savannah Reaves had two kills, three aces and four digs. Ellie Carden chip in five aces and 10 digs.
Kaylyn Turner paced Munford with 16 kills and five digs. Lauryn Brewster had three kills.
Mylie Stephens added three digs, six aces and 10 kills. Alys Mosley had six digs and eight kills, while Kastin Lathem had seven digs, 31 assists and three kills. Ashtyn Bishop pitched in with 16 digs and two assists. Brooklyn Pressley had seven digs and two aces.
