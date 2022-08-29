Prep volleyball: Oxford, Ohatchee and Munford victorious

OXFORD — Oxford’s volleyball team swept two matches Monday, beating Pell City 25-15, 25-22 and White Plains 25-18, 26-24.
Top performers for Oxford (5-7) on the day:
—Payton Brooks: eight digs, 31 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: four digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 15 kills.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: four kills.
—Daelyn Bozeman: six kills.
—Mileah Prince: seven kills.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: seven kills.
Oxford will play Springville and Hewitt-Trussville at Springville on Tuesday.
White Plains drops two: At Oxford, the Wildcats fell to Oxford 18-25, 24-26 and Pell City 16-25, 23-25. White Plains’ top performers:
—Leighton Arnold: eight kills three aces.
—Braeton Moran: five aces, six digs, 20 assists.
Tribe rolls: Ohatchee opened up Class 3A, Area 10 play by sweeping Piedmont 25-11, 25-17, 25-22. Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Jorda Crook:15 kills, five blocks, five aces.
—Alanah Fitch: 12 assists, five kills, eight aces.
—Rebecca Henderson: six kills, three aces.
—Hannah Fitch: 10 assists, six digs.
Munford wins: Munford improved to 10-2 with its first victory over Cleburne County in four years, 8-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23. Top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: two aces, 24 assists, eight digs.
—Anijah Gladden: one ace, two kills, 18 digs.
—Ellie Jones: two aces, three digs, one block, seven kills.
—Blair Darby: two aces, nine kills, six digs.
—Kaylyn Turner: four kills, two blocks.
—Alys Mosley: two aces, one dig.
—Mylie Stephens: six kills, four blocks.
—Aubrey Lathem: five digs.