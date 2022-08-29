 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Oxford, Ohatchee and Munford victorious

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Editor's note: Prep coaches are encouraged to report results with top performers as soon as possible after games. Include the following emails: jmedley@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jaredgravette@gmail.com, medwards@annistonstar.com. Roundps will be updated as results come in.

OXFORD — Oxford’s volleyball team swept two matches Monday, beating Pell City 25-15, 25-22 and White Plains 25-18, 26-24.