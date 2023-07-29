 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Oxford completes perfect run at Munford play date

Munford hosted a volleyball playdate Thursday in preparation for the upcoming high school volleyball season.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Oxford volleyball finished up a run of three play dates in four days at Munford on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets were 5-0 Thursday after going 8-0 on Wednesday at Gadsden State’s play date that was played at Gadsden City High School. In Gadsden, one of Oxford’s eight wins was over highly regarded Muscle Shoals.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.