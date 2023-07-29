Prep volleyball: Oxford completes perfect run at Munford play date

MUNFORD — Oxford volleyball finished up a run of three play dates in four days at Munford on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets were 5-0 Thursday after going 8-0 on Wednesday at Gadsden State’s play date that was played at Gadsden City High School. In Gadsden, one of Oxford’s eight wins was over highly regarded Muscle Shoals.
Junior middle hitters Jaslyn Montgomery and Raina Zackery missed Oxford’s first play date of the week at Southside on Monday. Veteran volleyball head coach Wendy McKibbin said she moved freshman outside hitter Ava Thomas, who is 5-foot-8, to the middle, “taking away from outside.”
“It allows other people to play but it’s not going to make our team as strong as it is when they are there,” McKibbin said of the two absentees.
McKibbin also noted that the 6-foot-1 Montgomery “puts up a big block.”
The Yellow Jackets were at full strength on the front row Wednesday when junior outside hitter Daelyn Bozeman played despite illness but Bozeman stayed home Thursday.
“Daelyn played really well yesterday and Mileah Prince played really well today,” McKibbin said Thursday evening. “Jamea Gaston, our libero, played very well at all our play dates.”
McKibbin said there will be no more play dates. Next week, the Yellow Jackets will practice only. Practices will focus on “transition and running quicker offense in the middle.”
