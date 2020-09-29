Prep volleyball: Oxford beats three teams in two days

Oxford scored a pair of wins Tuesday, including one over Class 6A, Area 13 foe Southside.
The Yellow Jackets needed four sets to beat Southside 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 and then swept Oneonta 25-17, 25-12.
Oxford is now 22-16, including 5-1 in Area 13. The Yellow Jackets will play Thursday at Cleburne County. They'll host the Area 13 tournament Oct. 13.
Oxford's top performers:
—Lakijah Brown, 26 kills, seven digs
—Lisa Montgomery, nine kills
—Aametria Wilson, 17 digs
—Arianna Curry, 19 digs
—Kara King, seven kills
—Channing Gallahar, four kills
—Adrionna Foster, 19 assists
—Cadie Burn, 22 assists
Monday win for Oxford: The day before beating Southside and Oneonta, the Yellow Jackets defeated Pell City 25-21, 25-19, 25-14.
Oxford's top performers:
—Channing Gallahar, five kills
—Lisa Montgomery, four kills
—Cadie Burn, seven assists
—Adrionna Foster, nine assists
—Aametria Wilson, five digs
—Abbie Mitchell, three kills
Pleasant Valley wins: Pleasant Valley breezed past Weaver 25-7, 25-9, 25-10 in high school volleyball on Monday night.
Leah Patterson led the way for Pleasant Valley (15-3) by turning in 21 of the team's 39 kills.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Patterson, 21 kills, four digs, two blocks
—Madison Borders, four kills
—Lily Henry, seven kills, five aces, five digs
—Maddie Schwabe, four kills,
—Rylee Hayne, 26 assists, four aces
—Allie Bryant, six aces, six digs
Saks sweeps: Saks swept Childersburg 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 9 play on Monday, improving to 5-7, including 2-0 in the area, after an 0-5 start to the season.
Saks will play tonight in a tri-match at Woodland. Alabama School for the Deaf will also be involved.
Saks' top performers:
—Desteny Hudson, eight service aces
—Jade Daniel, four kills