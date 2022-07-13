Prep volleyball: Ohatchee's Crook ready for her senior season

ALEXANDRIA — Future UAB Blazer and current Ohatchee star Jorda Crook spoke excitedly about her upcoming senior season Wednesday at a summer play date.
Ohatchee volleyball competed in a play-date event hosted by Champions Sports Academy. The Indians played exhibition matches against Donoho, Jacksonville, Springville and Weaver.
Crook will likely be a team captain as her leadership role has now grown immensely entering her final year of high school. She made The Anniston Star's All-Calhoun County volleyball, girls basketball and girls track and field teams as a junior.
“It’s great," Crook said. "I’ve been waiting my turn since about eighth grade. Now, I’ve finally made it here.”
The Indians won Class 3A, Area 11 last season. Ohatchee was 33-10 after winning the area tournament and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. Geraldine ended Ohatchee’s season. The Indians look to make it back, but this time they have a different outcome in mind as they anticipate making an even deeper run and a hopeful chance to compete for a state title.
“We look to go further,” Crook said. “I don’t want to make it to the second round and that just be it. We want to go to state and win state.”
The Indians have multiple returning players from last year's team who understand what it takes to be successful.
“We’ve been together since junior high, since seventh grade,” Crook said. “It’s great, we have fun everyday. It’s not something that we take lightly. We don’t like to lose.”
Crook has more to look forward to than just this upcoming high school season. She is a UAB volleyball commit and looks forward to getting on campus once her high school career is completed. However, Crook is still focused on having a fun and successful final season while in an Ohatchee uniform.
“I’m just having fun,” Crook said. “I’m really just taking it all in that this is my last year of high school, but I am really excited. I can’t wait for the college season. I already know some of my teammates for UAB. I just can’t wait.”