Ohatchee’s volleyball team finished as the runner-up in the White Plains Invitational on Saturday, falling to Donoho in the championship match 25-18, 20-25, 15-5.
The Indians (13-3) went undefeated in pool play, defeating Ranburne (25-11, 25-17), Handley (25-14, 25-14) and Spring Garden (25-19, 16-25, 15-11). They defeated Glencoe in the semifinals 25-22, 24-26, 15-7).
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Jorda Crook, 46 kills, 11 blocks, seven aces
—Gracee Haynes, 18 kills, 21 digs, six aces
—Gracie George, 19 kils, six blocks, seven aces
—Bailey Carden, 12 kills, 18 digs, four aces
—Tori Vice, eight kills, six aces
—Abby Hester, 55 assists
—Millie Rainwater, 41 assists
Alexandria falls in semifinals: The Valley Cubs went 4-1 in the Muscle Shoals tournament Saturday, defeating Wilson, Muscle Shoals, Shades Valley and Arab before falling to Muscle Shoals in three sets in the semifinals.
Before the loss to Muscle Shoals, Alexandria (14-4) had won 13 straight matches.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Jordan Beason, 38 kills, 25 digs
—Anna Johnson, 87 assists, 26 digs, seven aces
—Lexi Weber, 27 kills
—Sarah Pelham, 42 digs, nine aces
—Kandyn Blankenship, 13 kills, 26 digs
—Kaylee Smith, 16 kills
—Ashley Parker, 11 digs, four aces
—Madison Wallace, 12 kills