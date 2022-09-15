Prep volleyball: Ohatchee takes an area match

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee’s volleyball team swept Piedmont in a 3A, Area 10 match Thursday. Top performers for Ohatchee:
—Jorda Crook: 20 kills, five digs, three aces.
—Alanah Fitch: seven kills, 12 assists, four aces.
—Rebecca Henderson: four kills, six digs, three aces.
—Gracyn Snow: five kills, three aces, four digs.
—Hannah Fitch: 20 assists, four digs.
The Yellow Jackets beat Fort Payne 25-19, 25-22, 25-21. Top performers for Oxford (11-12):
—Payton Brooks: three digs, 27 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: 11 kills, two blocks.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two kills, two blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: seven kills, one block.
—Mileah Prince: three digs, nine kills, two blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: three kills, three digs, two blocks.
The Valley Cubs beat Ranburne 25-13, 25-3 and Pleasant Valley 25-16, 25-20. Top performers for Alexandria (27-8):
—Kailey Dickerson: 15 kills, one assist, two digs, three aces.
—Brie Troup: eight kills, four blocks, one ace.
—Eryn Spradley: 10 kills, three digs, three blocks, one ace.
—Christian Hess: 12 assists, one dig.
—Pressley Slaton: one kill, 22 assists, two digs, two aces.
—Devan White: one kill, three assists, 11 digs, three aces.
—Ava Johnson: seven digs, four aces.
—Brenlee Sparks: 12 digs.
The Raiders beat Ranburne 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 and lost to Alexandria 25-16, 25-20. Top performers for Pleasant Valley (16-7):
—Lily Henry: 22 kills, one aces, 17 digs.
—Ella Parris: six kills, two aces, seven digs, two blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 24 kills, 16 assists, two aces, 12 digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 10 kills, 31 assists, four aces, five digs,
—Madison Schwabe: two kills, one assist, two aces, 13 digs, one block.
The Golden Eagles beat White Plains 25-19, 25-20, 25-20. Top performers for Jacksonville (14-13):
—Abby Wilzcek: one kill, 18 assists, two digs.
—Caitlin Clark: three aces, nine kills, 11 digs.
—Camryn Stone: five aces, nine kills, five blocks, four digs.
—Mya Swain: three kills, two blocks, one dig.
—Sydney Soriano: one ace, one block, four digs.
—Karli Barnwell: 12 digs.
—Keeli Leach: three digs.
The Lions beat Randolph County 25-18, 25-12 and Winterboro 25-9. 24-26, 15-12. Top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: four aces, 12 kills, one assist.
—Ashtyn Bishop: 12 aces, two assists, two kills, three digs.
—Kaylyn Tunner: 11 kills, one block.
—Taite Brasher: one ace, one dig.
—Alys Mosley: one ace, one kill.
—Aubrey Lathem: three digs.
—Teriaunna Davis: three kills.
—Kastin Lathem: two aces, 30 assists, one kill, five digs.