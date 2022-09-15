 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Ohatchee takes an area match

Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee’s volleyball team swept Piedmont in a 3A, Area 10 match Thursday. Top performers for Ohatchee:

—Jorda Crook: 20 kills, five digs, three aces.