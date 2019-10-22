Ohatchee swept its way to a Class 2A, Area 11 volleyball championship Tuesday.
The host Indians got a bye through the first round to the finals, and then beat Westbrook Christian 25-13, 25-23, 26-24.
Ohatchee (30-8) will advance to this week's regionals. Westbrook Christian (11-16) will advance as the area runner-up.
Class 6A, Area 13:
Oxford 3, Fort Payne 1: In the Area 13 semifinals Tuesday, Oxford beat Fort Payne 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15 to clinch a spot in regionals.
In the championship match, Oxford fell to Albertville, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10.
Top performers for Oxford (24-18):
—Brittany Davis, 14 digs
—Arianna Curry, 16 digs
—Tanyia McDonald, 13 kills, 12 digs
—Lakijah Brown, 13 kills, six digs, all-tournament selection
—Kiersten Woods, 12 kills, all-tournament selection
—Shania McDonald, eight kills, 18 digs
—Aametria Wilson, 18 digs
—Cadie Burn, nine digs, 46 assists
—Aumaria Lindsey, all-tournament selection
Class 3A, Area 11
Pleasant Valley 3, Glencoe 0: On Monday, Pleasant Valley won the Class 3A, Area 11 volleyball tournament by beating Piedmont 25-7, 25-14, 25-22 and Glencoe 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.
All area winners and runners-up advance.
Glencoe advanced with a win over Weaver 14-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 15-6.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (28-22):
—Leah Patterson, 25 kills, four aces, 11 digs, five blocks
—Mattie Glass, 11 kills, three aces, 21 digs, two blocks
—Karmyn Sparks, 16 kills, five blocks
—Madison Borders, three blocks
—Allie Bryant, three kills, three assists, 27 digs
—Rylee Haynes, six kills, 61 assists, 11 digs, two blocks
—Maddie Schwabe, four aces, six digs
—Lily Henry, four kills, two aces, 14 digs
The all-tournament team:
McKenna Flynn, Kayleigh Hindsman; Piedmont: Jaidyn Young, Ta'Leaha Ridley; Glencoe: Bri Beyerle, Aubrey Gray, Nani Bethel; Pleasant Valley: Leah Patterson, Rylee Haynes, Mattie Glass, Allie Bryant, Karmyn Sparks (MVP).
Class 3A, Area 8
Saks 3, Wellborn 2: Tournament host Saks outlasted Wellborn 18-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-6 in Monday's finals.
Saks is now 10-26, while Wellborn is 9-13.
Class 4A, Area 10
Jacksonville 3, Hokes Bluff 0: Jacksonville won its area championship Monday with a 25-15, 25-17, 26-24 victory over Hokes Bluff.
The Golden Eagles are 36-14.
Hokes Bluff 3, White Plains 0: White Plains' season ended Monday with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 loss to Hokes Bluff in the Area 10 semifinals.
White Plains' top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, six kills, two blocks, two digs, four aces
—Allison Arenth, six blocks
—Kassidy Ledbetter, two kills, two blocks
—Natalie Pinto, 10 assists
—Reece Roberts, five assists, four digs
—Emma Ponder, five digs
—Peyton Helms, two digs
—Lilly Ponder, two kills
—Ashlyn Cryer, four kills
Class 5A, Area 12
Southside 3, Alexandria 0: The Valley Cubs finished runner-up to host Southside 27-25, 25-20, 25-18 on Monday.
In the semifinals, Alexandria eliminated Etowah 25-3, 25-4, 25-14.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Ashley Parker, five aces
—Jordan Beason, 11 kills, eight digs
—Kylie Jordan, three kills, three digs
—Madison Wallace, 16 kills
—Lexi Weber, six kills, two digs, five aces
—TyShica Woodgett, four kills, two digs
—Sarah Pelham, 31 digs, four aces
—Anna Johnson, four kills, 40 assists, 11 digs, seven aces
—Kandyn Blankenship, four kills
—Kaylee Smith, three kills
Class 1A, Area 10
Donoho 3, Sacred Heart 0: Host Donoho swept Sacred Heart 29-27, 25-17, 25-16 on Monday.
Donoho is 38-16.