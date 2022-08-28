 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Ohatchee runner-up in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE — Ohatchee went 5-1 in the Battle By The Lake, hosted by Supreme Courts, on Saturday, beating St. Clair County, Spring Garden, Boaz, Oneonta, and DAR before losing to Guntersville in the championship.

Ohatchee’s top performers on the day: