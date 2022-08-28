Prep volleyball: Ohatchee runner-up in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE — Ohatchee went 5-1 in the Battle By The Lake, hosted by Supreme Courts, on Saturday, beating St. Clair County, Spring Garden, Boaz, Oneonta, and DAR before losing to Guntersville in the championship.
Ohatchee’s top performers on the day:
—Jorda Crook: 74 kills, 21 blocks, 22 digs, six aces.
—Gracyn Snow: 23 kills, 16 digs, 10 aces.
—Rebecca Henderson: 22 kills, 22 digs, four aces.
—Alanah Fitch: 10 kills, 55 assists, 15 digs, nine aces.
—Hannah Fitch: six kills, 42 assists, 18 digs.
—Ellie Carden: 24 digs, 10 aces.
—Brett Finn: seven kills, five blocks.
Donoho (9-3) went 2-2 in Guntersville, beating Muscle Shoals 25-19, 25-23 and Brewer 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 and falling to Guntersville 23-25, 14-25 in pool play. The Falcons lost to DAR 25-22, 20-25, 7-15 in the gold bracket.
Top performers for Donoho:
—Lily Grace Draper: 31 kills, two assists, five aces, 26 digs.
—Ansley Simmons: 12 kills, five digs.
—Estella Connell: 15 kills, three digs, three blocks.
—Ryals Jones: 14 kills, one dig, six blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: nine kills, four aces, nine digs, two blocks.
—Sam Wakefield: seven kills, 70 assists, six aces, 25 digs.
—Sarah Waggoner: six assists, seven aces, 49 digs.
—Hannah Sprayberry: one assist, three aces, 17 digs.
—Kate Williamon: one assist, one ace, 10 digs.
—Blair Kitchen: six aces, five digs.
The Raiders went 1-3 in Guntersville, beating Haleyville 25-17, 26-24 and losing to DAR 25-23, 18-25, 12-15 and Ramsay 25-18, 19-25, 13-15 in pool play. Pleasant Valley fell to Guntersville in gold bracket play, 22-25, 22-25.
The Raiders’ top performers on the day:
—Lily Henry: 30 kills, two assists, 27 digs, four blocks, three aces.
—Ella Parris: one kill, one assist, three ace, 22 digs, three blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 30 kills, 29 assists, two aces, 27 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: 20 kills, 43 assists, 30 digs, two blocks.
—Madison Schwabe: five kills, three assists, seven aces, 25 digs, two blocks.
Playing in the Vestavia Hills Classic, Oxford beat Springville 23-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11 and lost to Chelsea 13-25, 12-25, 13-25 and Fairhope 22-25, 23-25 in the championship bracket.
Top performers for Oxford (3-7):
—Payton Brooks: three kills, 33 digs, 71 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: 28 kills, eight digs, two blocks.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 18 digs, two aces.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: three kills, seven blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: eight kills.
—Mileah Prince: 18 kills, six blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: 13 kills, six blocks.
Oxford will play host to Pell City and White Plains on Monday.
The Lions (9-2) finished as runner-up in the Lady Lion Classic, beating Faith Christian 25–19, 25-15, 25-15; Saks 25-11, 25-13, 25-10; and Benjamin Russell 22-25, 27-25, 15-10 and falling to Cleburne County 18-25, 14-25.
Munford’s top performers:
—Anijah Gladden: 13 aces, four assists, 25 kills, 21 digs, one block.
—Kyleigh Hurst: five aces, 103 assists, two kills, 11 digs.
—Ashtyn Bishop: eight aces, three assists, 33 digs.
—Blair Darby: three aces, one assist, 19 kills, 26 digs, three blocks.
—Alys Mosley: five aces, eight kills, 12 digs, one block.
—Mylie Stephens: 13 kills, three blocks.
—Ellie Jones: four aces, 10 kills, two digs, three blocks.