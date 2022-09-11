Prep volleyball: Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley win tourneys

ALEXANDRIA — Ohatchee didn’t lose a set in five matches while winning the Champions Play Here varsity volleyball tournament on Saturday at Champions Sports Academy.
The Indians beat Munford 2-0, Weaver 2-0, Piedmont 2-0, Cleburne County 2-0 and Westbrook Christian 2-0.
Ohatchee’s top performers on the day:
—Jorda Crook: 63 kills, 11 blocks, 19 digs, 11 aces.
—Rebecca Henderson: 16 kills, 19 digs, nine aces.
—Alanah Fitch: 14 kills, 49 assists, 17 digs, 15 aces.
—Gracyn Snow: 10 kills, 24 digs, three aces.
—Hannah Fitch: five kills, 46 assists, 19 digs, four aces.
—Ellie Carden: 23 digs, five aces.
—Brett Finn: seven kills, four digs, four blocks.
The Yellow Jackets 2-2 in the Champions tourney, losing to Wellborn 27-25, 21-25, 12-15 and Westbrook Christian 23-25, 25-27 and beating Faith 15-25, 25-21, White Plains 25-21, 25-20.
Top performers on the day for Oxford (9-11):
—Jamea Gaston: 22 digs, six assists.
—Payton Brooks: 24 digs, 58 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: 30 digs, 28 kills, four blocks.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 22 digs, three aces.
—Daelyn Bozeman: five digs, 19 kills.
—Mileah Prince: 22 kills, three blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: 16 kills, seven blocks.
The Raiders won the Fort Payne Invitational, beating Lincoln and Gaylesville and losing to Plainview in pool play then beating Springville 25-21, 21-25, 15-11 in the semifinals and Donoho 25-23, 22-25, 15-9 in the finals:
Top performers on the day for Pleasant Valley (15-5):
—Lily Henry: 53 kills, four assists, 11 aces, 28 digs, five blocks.
—Ella Parris: eight kills, one assist, four aces, 15 digs, two blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 41 kills, 28 assists, 10 aces, 16 digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 26 kills, 74 assists, three aces, 15 digs, three blocks.
—Madison Schwabe: three kills, four aces, 15 digs, one block.
The Falcons went 4-2 in the Fort Payne Invitational, finishing runner-up.
In pool play, Donoho lost to Susan Moore 19-25, 17-25 and beat Cherokee County 25-16, 25-18 and Fyffe 25-19, 25-15.
In silver bracket play, the Falcons beat Boaz 25-13, 25-22 and Jacksonville 25-17, 25-17 and lost to Pleasant Valley 23-25, 25-22, 9-15.
Top performers on the day for Donoho (17-6):
—Lily Grace Draper: 48 kills, eight aces, 32 digs, two blocks.
—Ansley Simmons: 22 kills, 10 digs, one block.
—Estella Connell: 37 kills, four digs, 13 blocks.
—Ryals Jones: 17 kills, four digs, five blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 29 kills, 10 aces, nine digs, three blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: 10 kills, 126 assists, seven aces, 32 digs, five blocks.
—Sarah Waggoner: five assists, one ace, 41 digs.
—Hannah Sprayberry: four assists, 23 digs.