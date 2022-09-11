 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley win tourneys

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Ohatchee didn’t lose a set in five matches while winning the Champions Play Here varsity volleyball tournament on Saturday at Champions Sports Academy.

The Indians beat Munford 2-0, Weaver 2-0, Piedmont 2-0, Cleburne County 2-0 and Westbrook Christian 2-0. 