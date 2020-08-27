Prep volleyball: Ohatchee home opener, senior night victorious but ‘rushed’

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee’s Gracee Haynes will likely remember three things about her senior night in volleyball.
One, the Indians beat Calhoun County rival Saks 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15) Thursday, never a bad way for her and her five senior teammates to go out.
Two, she had 10 kills in 15 attempts and six digs.
Lastly, it was the Indians’ third match of the season and first at home … far from the last on their schedule, but seemingly never far from a COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Haynes said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be this early, but it just is what it is.”
It was a good night for Haynes, Olivia Carter, Tori Vice, Cheyanne Gaudreau, Abby Hester and Haley Feemster as Ohatchee improved to 2-1. Hester amassed 18 assists. Vice had seven digs, and Feemster had five.
The seniors all got a big assist from sophomore Jorda Crook, who finished with 15 kills.
Crook and Haynes got several big hits in the third and fourth sets. This after Saks won the second set and led 3-0 to start the third.
“I feel like they turned it on,” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said. “They were thinking, this is not the way that we’re supposed to play.
“I had six seniors out there, and they’re all leaders. I think they just stepped up and were like, ‘You know what, we’re not going to take it like this.’”
Saks (0-5) wouldn’t go down easily, either. Led by Tamaryn Pierce’s eight kills and six blocks, the Wildcats bounced back from a first-set setback to tie the match.
“We’re kind of like them, in that we’ve got a girl who, if she’s on the front row, and we get a good pass, and we get the set to her, most of the time we get a point, or we attack well,” Saks coach Tim Beard said. “That’s what they try to feed off of. …
“They’ve got a great hitter over there, and if they feed her, she’s going to hurt you.”
Beard referred to Crook, who has followed older sisters Jessica and Jazmine into Ohatchee sports lore. On Thursday, she had her senior sisters in mind.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I wasn’t even prepared for this. I’ve been with them ever since they’ve been with varsity, and they’ve been the leaders, so it’s kind of hard on me and the other teammates.”
Hughes said she senses urgency from her players, stemming from the reality that each game could be the last. Maybe a positive test could cause the team to shut down for a period of time.
Either way, it’s a shortened season.
“It’s scary,” she said. “I hate it for my girls. I hate it for myself. It’s just one of those things where we’re just taking it day by day and playing as much as we can right now.
“It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It just feels like a matter of when they’re going to take it from us.”
The possibility brought about an early senior night. It was a victorious early senior night, but something felt off.
“You don’t get the whole feel of it,” she said. “It’s kind of like a rushed thing. Everything’s just up in the air. You don’t know how it’s going to go.
“My girls, I wanted them to have this. I didn’t want them to have it taken away, but it doesn’t feel like a senior night. It feels like a first-game kind of thing.”