Prep volleyball: Ohatchee, Donoho, PV punch tickets to state

Anna Odom gets some love from teammates Thursday morning at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in the South Regional AHSAA Volleyball Tournament.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Ohatchee, Donoho and Pleasant Valley punched their tickets to next week's state volleyball tournament, advancing to the semifinals in the North Regional in Huntsville.

The top four teams in each classification at regional advance to state. Oxford (Class 6A) and Spring Garden (Class 1A) made the semifinals Wednesday, with Oxford falling to Hartselle 3-1 on Thursday. Spring Garden lost to Addison 3-0.