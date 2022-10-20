Prep volleyball: Ohatchee, Donoho, PV punch tickets to state

Ohatchee, Donoho and Pleasant Valley punched their tickets to next week's state volleyball tournament, advancing to the semifinals in the North Regional in Huntsville.
The top four teams in each classification at regional advance to state. Oxford (Class 6A) and Spring Garden (Class 1A) made the semifinals Wednesday, with Oxford falling to Hartselle 3-1 on Thursday. Spring Garden lost to Addison 3-0.
The Class 2A and 3A brackets got started Thursday, and Ohatchee swept Brindlee Mountain and Glencoe 3-0 in 3A, The Indians will play Geraldine on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Von Braun Center.
In Class 2A, Pleasant Valley beat Sand Rock 3-2 and Lexington 3-2 and will play Lindsay Lane on Friday at 10 a.m.
On the bottom of the 2A bracket, Donoho beat West End-Walnut Grove 3-0 and Hatton 3-1. The Falcons will play Fyffe on Friday at 10 a.m. with the possibility of facing area rival Pleasant Valley in the final.
Also in Class 3A North, Piedmont lost a first-round match with Susan Moore 3-0.
The Class 3A South Regional at Montgomery saw Wellborn beat Excel 3-0 and lost to St. Luke's 3-0. Saks fell to Thomasville 3-0.
Top performers on the day for area teams:
Ohatchee
—Jorda Crook: 49 kills, five blocks, six aces, 17 digs.
—Rebecca Henderson: nine kills, four aces, nine digs.
—Gracyn Snow: six kills, 12 digs.
—Alanah Fitch: six kills, 19 assists, 20 digs.
—Hannah Fitch:three kills, 27 assists, 16 digs.
—Ellie Carden: 13 digs, four aces.
Pleasant Valley
—Lily Henry: 30 kills, four aces, 32 digs, 10 blocks.
—Ella Parris: eight kills, two assists, 19 digs. nine blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 39 kills, three assists, 59 digs, three aces, 11 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: three kills, 83 assists, five aces, 25 digs.
—Madison Schwabe: 15 kills, two aces, 35 digs, five blocks.
Oxford
—Jamea Gaston: 21 digs.
—Payton Brooks: 17 digs, 41 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: nine digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: six digs, 15 kills.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 24 digs.
—Arilyn Pool: seven digs.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two kills, two blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: four digs, 12 kills, two blocks.
—Mileah Prince: five digs, nine kills, three blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: eight kills, four blocks.
Piedmont
—Ta'Leaha Ridley: seven kills, four digs.
—Jaycee Glover: 16 assists, two kills, two digs, one ace.
—Emma Grace Todd: six kills.
—Cayce Brothers: two kills, two digs, one ace.
—Armoni Perry: one kill.
—Abby Baird: three digs.
—Cayla Brothers: two digs.
—Jenna Calvert: one dig.
Donoho
—Lily Grace Draper: 21 kills, one assist, six aces, 33 digs, passes 2,000 career kills.
—Ansley Simmons: nine kills, two assists, two digs.
—Estella Connell: 14 kills, four digs, seven blocks.
—Ryals Jones: seven kills, 11 blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 20 kills, eight aces, 11 digs, three blocks, passes 1,000 career kills.
—Samantha Wakefield: seven kills, 59 assists, one ace, 19 digs, one block.
—Sarah Waggoner: one kill, two assists, 13 digs.
Wellborn
—Anna Odom: five kills, one block, one dig, five aces.
—Calla Hayes: eight kills, two blocks.
—Samaura Thomas: 10 kills, eight digs, one ace.
—Kevianna Crumb: nine kills, one dig, one ace.
—Gracie Lewis: one kill, 28 assists, three digs, five aces.
—Kyra Tirban: three digs.
—Annalee Rinehard: three digss
—Delana Stephens: 15 digs, four aces.
—Chloe Screws: one kill. one assist.
—Diana Rodriguez: three digs.
AHSAA 2022 South Super Regional
Volleyball Championships
Montgomery Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex
CLASS 1A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
University Charter School (22-7) 3, Houston County (9-13) 0
Wadley (19-6) 3, Calhoun (7-2) 0
Brantley (23-10) 3, Sweet Water (10-7) 0
Leroy (19-6) 3, Billingsley (10-8) 0
Maplesville (13-4) 3, Fruitdale (8-8) 2
Pleasant Home (16-11) 3, Southern Choctaw (12-11) 0
Faith Christian (15-25) 3, Central-Hayneville (2-10) 0
Kinston (15-13) 3, Keith (9-10) 0
1A QUARTERFINALS
University Charter School (23-7) 3, Wadley (19-7) 0
Brantley (24-10) 3, Leroy (19-7) 2
Pleasant Home (17-11) 3, Maplesville (13-5) 0
Kinston (16-13) 3, Faith Christian (15-26) 1
1A SEMIFINALS
University Charter School (24-7) 3, Brantley (24-11) 0
Pleasant Home (18-11) 3, Kinston (16-14) 0
1A FINALS
Championship
University Charter School (25-7) 3. Pleasant Home (18-12) 1
Consolation
Kinston (17-14) 3, Brantley (24-12) 1
CLASS 2A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Horseshoe Bend (24-6) 3, Chickasaw 0
G.W. Long (26-9) 3, Thorsby (11-9) 0
Pike Liberal Arts (14-3) 3, Samson (18-11) 2
Washington County (21-3) 3, Greene County (3-11) 0
Tuscaloosa Academy (18-8) 3, Clarke County (10-7) 0
Wicksburg (10-15) 3, Highland Home (10-9) 1
Ariton (36-4) 3, Isabella (23-14) 0
Bayshore Christian (18-21) 3, Lanett (8-6) 0
2A QUARTERFINALS
G.W. Long (27-9) 3, Horseshoe Bend (24-7) 0
Washington County (22-3) 3, Pike Liberal Arts (14-4) 1
Tuscaloosa Academy (19-8) 3, Wicksburg (10-16), 1
Bayshore Christian (19-21) Ariton (36-5) 0
2A SEMIFINALS
G.W. Long (27-9) vs. Washington County (22-3), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
Tuscaloosa Academy (19-8) vs. Bayshore Christian (19-21), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
2A FINALS
Championship, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
Consolation, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Prattville Christian (33-18) 3, Mobile Christian (32-9) 2
Thomasville (20-13) 3, Saks (3-31) 0
Ashford 3, Sumter Central (4-6) 0
Opp (12-15) 3, Childersburg (8-11) 0
Straughn (17-13) 3, Indian Springs (13-8) 2
Houston Academy (21-13) 3, Greensboro (3-8) 0
Walter Wellborn (26-14) 3, Excel 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal (37-12) 3, Alabama Christian (14-23) 0
3A QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Prattville Christian (34-18) 3, Thomasville (20-13) 0
Ashford 3, Opp (12-16) 0
Houston Academy (22-13) 3, Straughn (17-14) 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal (38-12) 3, Walter Wellborn (26-15) 0
3A SEMIFINAL ROUND
Prattville Christian (34-18) vs. Ashford, Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
Houston Academy (22-13) vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (38-12), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
3A FINALS
Championship match, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
Consolation match, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Satsuma (21-11) 3, Montevallo (17-8) 0
LAMP (23-15) 3, Handley (7-16) 0
Montgomery Catholic (25-10) 3, Jackson 0
Sipsey Valley (24-11) 3, Andalusia (32-10) 1
American Christian (15-6) 3, Slocomb (9-14) 0
Trinity Presbyterian (38-7) 3, T.R. Miller 0
Munford (30-14) 3, Dallas County (8-7) 0
Orange Beach (30-9) 3, Bibb County (6-6) 0
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
Satsuma (22-11) 3, LAMP (23-16) 0
Montgomery Catholic (26-10) 3, Sipsey Valley (24-12) 0
Trinity Presbyterian (39-7) 3, American Christian (15-7) 0
Orange Beach (31-9) 3, Munford (30-15) 0
4A SEMIFINALS
Montgomery Catholic (27-10) 3, Satsuma (22-12) 0
Trinity Presbyterian (40-7) 3, Orange Beach (31-10) 0
4A FINALS
Championship
Montgomery Catholic (28-10) 3, Trinity Presbyterian (40-8) 0
Consolation
Orange Beach (32-10) 3, Satsuma (22-13) 0
CLASS 5A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Montgomery Academy (38-6) 3, Elberta (5-9) 0
Brewbaker Tech 3, Sylacauga (35-16) 2
Beauregard (28-8) 3, Citronelle (4-9) 0
Providence Christian (19-23) 3, Marbury (7-13) 0
Elmore County (27-12) 3, Rehobeth (32-13) 1
Faith Academy (25-17) 3, Eufaula (17-9) 0
Jemison (26-15) 3, Charles Henderson 0
Gulf Shores (43-15) 3, Demopolis (8-16) 0
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Montgomery Academy (39-6) 3, Brewbaker Tech 0
Providence Christian (20-23) 3, Beauregard (28-9) 1
Faith Academy (25-17) 3, Elmore County (27-13) 1
Gulf Shores (44-15) 3, Jemison (26-16) 0
5A SEMIFINALS
Montgomery Academy (40-6) 3, Providence Christian (20-24) 0
Gulf Shores (45-15) 3, Faith Academy (25-18) 0
5A FINALS
Championship
Montgomery Academy (41-6) 3, Gulf Shores (45-16) 1
Consolation
Faith Academy (26-18) 3, Providence Christian (20-25) 1
CLASS 6A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Northridge (35-12) 3, Murphy (11-9) 0
Pike Road (33-10) 3, Briarwood Christian (37-15) 2
Bayside Academy (48-12) 3, Benjamin Russell (17-12) 0
Wetumpka (27-14) 3, Hueytown (8-12) 0
McAdory (25-15) 3, Stanhope Elmore (8-6) 2
Spanish Fort 3, Calera (7-21) 0
Pelham (36-15) 3, Saint James (23-16) 0
Saraland (28-19) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-16) 0
6A QUARTERFINALS
Northridge (36-12) 3, Pike Road (33-11) 0
Bayside Academy (49-12) 3, Wetumpka (27-15) 0.
Spanish Fort 3, McAdory (25-16) 0
Pelham (37-15) 3, Saraland (28-20) 0
6A SEMIFINALS
Bayside Academy (50-12) 3, Northridge (36-13) 2
Spanish Fort 3, Pelham (37-16) 1
6A FINALS
Championship
Spanish Fort 3, Bayside Academy (50-13) 1
Consolation
Pelham (38-16) 3, Northridge (36-14) 2
CLASS 7A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Enterprise (40-7) 3, Fairhope (19-17) 1
St. Paul’s Episcopal (33-12) 3, Central-Phenix City (14-8) 0
Auburn (22-13) 3, Baker (18-20) 0
McGill-Toolen Catholic (46-8) 3, Dothan (18-18) 0
7A SEMIFINALS
Enterprise (40-7) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (33-12), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
Auburn (22-13) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (46-8), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
7A FINALS
Championship, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
Consolation, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
AHSAA 2022 North Super Regional
Volleyball Championships
Huntsville Von Braun Center
CLASS 1A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Phillips (20-19) 3, Holy Spirit Catholic (10-13) 0
Spring Garden (37-13) 3, Waterloo (16-17) 0
Addison (40-10) 3, Ragland (9-18) 0
Woodville (20-8) 3, Marion County 1
Athens Bible (22-18) 3, Brilliant 0
Meek (19-21) 3, Sumiton Christian (17-20) 2
Covenant Christian (32-17) 3, Cedar Bluff (17-22) 0
South Lamar (21-8) 3, Belgreen (14-26) 0
1A QUARTERFINALS
Spring Garden (38-13) 3, Phillips (20-20) 0
Addison (41-10) 3, Woodville (20-9) 0
Meek (20-21) 3, Athens Bible (22-19) 2
Covenant Christian (33-17) 3, South Lamar (21-9) 0
1A SEMIFINALS
Addison (42-10) 3, Spring Garden (38-14) 0
Covenant Christian (34-17) 3, Meek (20-22) 1
1A FINALS
Championship
Addison (43-10) 3, Covenant Christian (34-18) 0
Consolation
Spring Garden (39-14) 3, Meek (20-23) 0
CLASS 2A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Lindsay Lane (21-24) 3, Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-10) 0
Holly Pond (28-17) 3, Ider (15-16) 0
Pleasant Valley (38-13) 3, Sand Rock (33-10) 2
Lexington (30-19) 3, Lamar County (30-6) 2
Hatton (41-13) 3, Winston County (25-18) 0
Donoho (38-14) 3, West End (6-17) 0
Fyffe (20-25) 3, Cold Springs (18-26) 1
Altamont (22-14) 3, Falkville (11-7) 2
2A QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Lindsay Lane (22-24) 3, Holly Pond (28-18) 1
Pleasant Valley (39-13) 3, Lexington (30-20) 2
Donoho (39-14) 3, Hatton (41-14) 1
Fyffe (21-25) 3, Altamont (22-15) 2
2A SEMIFINAL ROUND
Lindsay Lane (22-24) vs. Pleasant Valley (39-13), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
Donoho (39-14) vs. Fyffe (21-25), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
2A FINALS
Championship, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Plainview (59-10) 3, Carbon Hill (10-25) 0
Danville (56-16) 3, Clements (16-21) 0
Susan Moore (47-8) 3, Piedmont (17-13) 0
Westbrook Christian (36-5) 3, Colbert County (9-23) 0
Glencoe (22-23) 3, Colbert Heights (24-24) 0
Ohatchee (40-10) 3, Brindlee Mountain (13-29) 0
Lauderdale County (31-22) 3, Vinemont (25-11) 0
Geraldine (30-15) 3, Winfield (14-16) 0
3A QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Plainview (60-10) 3, Danville (56-17) 1
Susan Moore (48-8) 3, Westbrook Christian (36-6) 0
Ohatchee (41-10) 3, Glencoe (22-24) 0
Geraldine (31-15) 3, Lauderdale County (31-23) 1
3A SEMIFINAL ROUND
Plainview (60-10) vs. Susan Moore (48-8), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
Ohatchee (41-10) vs. Geraldine (31-15), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
3A FINALS
Championship match, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
Consolation match, Fri., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Deshler (41-5) 3, Cordova (23-21) 0.
New Hope 3, Good Hope (36-14) 0
Curry (44-21) 3, Jacksonville (25-19) 0
West Morgan (39-12) 3, Cherokee County (30-26) 0
Priceville (26-12) 3, Ashville (22-38) 0
Cleburne County (30-11) 3, Haleyville (15-20) 0
Madison County (30-18) 3, Oneonta (15-14) 1
Brooks (34-31) 3, Corner (33-9) 1
4A QUARTERFINALS
Deshler (42-5) 3, New Hope 2
West Morgan (40-12) 3, Curry (44-22) 0
Priceville (27-12) 3, Cleburne County (30-12) 0
Madison County (31-18) 3, Brooks (34-32) 0
4A SEMIFINALS
Deshler (43-5) 3, West Morgan (40-13) 0
Priceville (28-12) 3, Madison County (31-19) 1
4A FINALS
Championship
Deshler (44-5) 3, Priceville (28-13) 0
Consolation
Madison County (32-19) 3, West Morgan (40-14) 1
CLASS 5A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Arab (45-12) 3, Pleasant Grove (5-16) 0
Alexandria (41-12) 3, Madison Academy (30-22) 1
Hayden (32-13) 3, Boaz (35-26) 1
Lawrence County (34-21) 3, Springville (24-26) 0
Brewer (41-14) 3, Leeds (18-16) 0
Jasper (50-9) 3, Douglas (28-13) 0
Westminster Christian (41-9) 3, Southside-Gadsden (34-26) 1
Guntersville (40-19) 3, Ramsay (20-17) 0
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Arab (46-12) 3, Alexandria (41-12) 0
Lawrence County (35-21) 3, Hayden (32-14) 0
Jasper (51-9) 3, Brewer (41-15) 2
Westminster Christian (42-9) 3, Guntersville (40-20) 0
5A SEMIFINALS
Arab (47-12) 3, Lawrence County (35-22) 0
Westminster Christian (43-9) 3, Jasper (51-10) 1
5A FINALS
Championship
Westminster Christian (44-9) 3, Arab (47-13) 1
Consolation
Jasper (52-10) 3, Lawrence County (35-23) 2
CLASS 6A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Hartselle (32-22) 3, Minor (14-21) 0
Buckhorn (20-27) 3, Clay-Chalkville (21-9) 0
Oxford (23-22) 3, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals (24-15) 3, Gardendale (26-18) 2
Athens (22-20) 3, Huffman (9-13) 0
Mountain Brook (37-12) 3, Fort Payne (33-22) 0
Hazel Green (37-20) 3, Mortimer Jordan (4-19) 0
Homewood (18-13) 3, Decatur (16-40) 0
6A QUARTERFINALS
Hartselle (33-22) 3, Buckhorn (20-28) 0
Oxford (24-22) 3, Muscle Shoals (24-16) 2
Mountain Brook (38-12) 3, Athens (22-21) 0
Hazel Green (38-20) 3, Homewood (18-14) 0
6A SEMIFINALS
Hartselle (34-22) 3, Oxford (24-23) 1
Mountain Brook (39-12) 3, Hazel Green (38-21) 0
6A FINALS
Championship
Mountain Brook (49-12) 3, Hartselle (34-23) 0
Consolation
Hazel Green (39-21) 3, Oxford (24-24) 0
CLASS 7A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Huntsville (34-11) 3, Oak Mountain (22-20) 0
Hoover (34-15) 3, James Clemens (18-35) 1
Sparkman (44-11) 3, Spain Park (26-12) 2
Bob Jones (47-6) 3, Vestavia Hills (29-10) 0
7A SEMIFINALS
Huntsville (34-11) vs. Hoover (34-15), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
Sparkman (44-11) vs. Bob Jones (47-6), Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
7A FINALS
Championship, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
Consolation, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.