Ohatchee’s volleyball team accomplished its goal of winning the Class 2A, Area 11 regular-season title Thursday night by defeating Westbrook Christian 17-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19.
With the win, the Indians improved to 27-6 and earned the right to host the area tournament.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Jorda Crook, 23 kills, 11 digs, nine blocks
—Gracee Haynes, nine kills, 13 digs, five aces
—Bailey Carden, six kills, 12 digs, three aces
—Abby Hester, 37 assists, nine digs, four aces
—Rachel Dunaway, 10 digs
White Plains 3, Piedmont 1: White Plains picked up a win over Piedmont on senior night, defeating the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-12, 15-25, 25-15.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, 14 kills, four digs, four aces
—Kassidy Ledbetter, nine kills
—Allison Arenth, nine kills, two blocks, two digs
—Reece Roberts, 11 assists, five digs, two aces
—Natalie Pinto, 21 assists, four digs
—Morgan Huckaby, 15 digs
—Emma Ponder, two aces, three digs
—Ashlyn Cryer, five kills, two digs