 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Ohatchee beats Munford, Jacksonville

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

Ohatchee volleyball is adjusting to life without Jorda Crook very well, thank you very much. With Crook now playing at UAB, the Indians swept a tri-match at Jacksonville on Tuesday to improve to 3-3.

Ohatchee defeated Munford 25-15, 25-21 and Jacksonville 20-25, 25-17, 15-12.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.