Prep volleyball: Ohatchee beats Munford, Jacksonville

Ohatchee volleyball is adjusting to life without Jorda Crook very well, thank you very much. With Crook now playing at UAB, the Indians swept a tri-match at Jacksonville on Tuesday to improve to 3-3.
Ohatchee defeated Munford 25-15, 25-21 and Jacksonville 20-25, 25-17, 15-12.
“I feel like every person has stepped up so far!” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said in a text after the sweep. “We've gone into this season knowing we aren't going to be the same type of team we were last year and we are going to have to use every weapon we have! There's not just one person that will get the ball every time! We have to utilize all players on the court and capitalize on the strengths we have!”
On Tuesday, Rebecca Henderson led Ohatchee’s attack but the Indians also got kills from four other players. Henderson finished with 20 kills over the two matches. She also served four aces and made 10 digs.
Mackenzie Luna had nine kills. Brett Finn added seven kills and six digs. Setter Alanah Fitch contributed 37 assists, 24 digs and five kills to the victories. Ayla Crook ended with three kills and seven digs.
Jacksonville 2, Munford 0; Ohatchee 2, Jacksonville 1: Playing at home, Jacksonville welcomed senior libero Karli Barnwell who had missed the first week of the season with an injury.
“We played much better today,” Golden Eagles coach Amber Russell said in a text. “Our ball control and overall performance was better and more in sync.”
In Jacksonville’s 25-19, 25-19 win over Munford, Camryn Stone recorded six kills, three blocks and three aces. Setter Sydney Soriano had 11 assists, three kills and two digs. Nyla Hoult contributed five kills, Mya Swain four kills and Reese Rollins one kill. Barnwell led in digs with five and added two assists and one ace.
In the 20-25, 25-17, 15-12 loss to Ohatchee, Chloe Henderson made five digs, Barnwell four and Soriano three. Soriano also had 12 assists, two blocks and a kill. Hoult led in kills with seven. She served two aces and Je’henna Engram had one ace. Rollins and Swain each had three kills. Stone finished with one kill and one assist. Swain led in blocks with five. KeAsiah Williams had three blocks. Rollins made two blocks.
Ohatchee 2, Munford 0; Jacksonville 2, Munford 0: In a tri-match at Jacksonville on Tuesday, Munford fell to Ohatchee 25-15, 25-21 and lost to Jacksonville 25-19, 25-15.
Kaylyn Turner finished the two matches with 14 kills, five blocks and one service ace. Lauryn Brewster, Alys Mosley and Mylie Stephens each had two kills for the Lions. Stephens served three aces and made four digs.
Setter Kastin Lathem had 17 assists, 15 digs and one kill. Brewster had two assists. Ashtyn Bishop’s 17 digs were best for Munford. Saraya Henderson made seven digs, Brooklyn Pressley three and Mosley two.
Wellborn 2, Glencoe 0; Wellborn 2, Weaver 0: Playing at home Tuesday, Wellborn swept a volleyball tri-match. The Panthers defeated Glencoe 25-18, 25-15 and Weaver 25-15, 25-17. Calla Hayes and Anna Odom had big nights for Wellborn. Hayes recorded 16 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces. Odom contributed 14 kills, two digs and one block.
Setter Gracie Lewis had 56 assists, nine kills and three aces. Annalee Rinehard had 20 assists and one kill. Diana Rodriguez finished with five assists and four digs. Libby Smith served four aces. Bentley Bean made four kills and Hannah Grubbs had two kills.
