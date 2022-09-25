Prep volleyball: Ohatchee 3-3 in Spain Park tourney; Munford county runner-up

SPAIN PARK — Ohatchee finished the Spain Park Heffstrong Tournament 3-3, losing in the semifinals.
The Indians defeated Providence Christian, Shades Valley and Fairhope and fell to Spain Park, Trinity and Pelham.
Ohatchee’s top performers from the two-day tournament:
—Jorda Crook: 71 kills, 10 blocks, 25 digs, four aces.
—Gracyn Snow: 10 kills, 33 digs, seven aces.
—Rebecca Henderson: nine kills, 32 digs, four aces.
—Alanah Fitch: 15 kills, 32 digs, 48 assists.
—Hannah Fitch: six kills, 27 digs, eight aces, 43 assists.
—Brett Finn: eight kills, five blocks.
—Ellie Carden: 25 digs, three aces.
The Lions finished as runner-up to Sylacauga in the 2022 Talladega County Tournament.
After losing the first match against Lincoln in three sets, Munford beat Childersburg, Talladega, B.B. Comer, Lincoln and Fayetteville to reach the final.
“Dropping to the losers bracket early in a double elimination tournament brings a lot of adversity,” Munford coach Destinee Briskey said. “These ladies stepped up to the challenge and we couldn’t be more proud.”
Ashtyn Bishop, Blair Darby and Anijah Gladden made the all-tournament team. Overall top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: 15 aces, 75 assists, three Kills, 11 digs.
—Gladden: 12 aces, 24 kills, 23 digs.
—Bishop: 17 aces, one kill, 30 digs.
—Ellie Jones: 17 aces, 20 kills, 11 digs.
—Darby: four aces, 21 kills, nine digs, one block.
—Kaylyn Turner: 16 kills.
—Mylie Stephens: 17 kills, one dig, three blocks.
—Alys Mosley: four aces, two digs.
—Teriaunna Davis: one block.