Prep volleyball: Ohatchee 3-3 in Spain Park tourney; Munford county runner-up

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

SPAIN PARK — Ohatchee finished the Spain Park Heffstrong Tournament 3-3, losing in the semifinals. 

The Indians defeated Providence Christian, Shades Valley and Fairhope and fell to Spain Park, Trinity and Pelham.