Prep volleyball: No stranger to adversity, Alexandria answers Southside’s challenges

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s volleyball team has been through it.
Whether it be an early-season schedule loaded with higher classified opponents or players quarantined, the Valley Cubs have lived an interesting three weeks. So, what’s a little thing like answering strongly, when an opponent wins a set?
Playing without middle hitter Lexi Weber on Thursday, Alexandria answered Southside’s challenges twice, winning 3-2 (15-25, 28-26, 25-12, 18-25, 15-6) to improve to 10-6 on the season.
“We kept pushing. We never gave up,” senior Anna Johnson said. “We just knew that we had to have a better mindset. We had to go after it and just not lay down. We had to keep fighting.”
Johnson, an All-Calhoun County setter, did her part with 45 assists and 20 digs. Reigning 4A-6A county player of the year Jordan Beason had nine kills to go with 13 digs. Sarah Pelham turned in a team-high 24 digs, and Blakeley Mobbs added 13 kills.
Thursday’s action at Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium was scheduled as a tri-match, but Lincoln’s team attended a memorial service. Former Golden Bears softball player Rayanna “RayRay” Powell died in a head-on collision in Auburn on Friday. She was 20.
Alexandria, the reigning Calhoun County champion and a 5A semifinalist in 2019, has dealt with its own challenges, starting with COVID-19. Junior outside hitter Crossley Sparks and now Weber have quarantined.
The 5A Valley Cubs have also toed the net against Hoover, McGill-Toolen, Spanish Fort, James Clemens, Chelsea, Helena and 6A Southside, not to mention a 6A team from Georgia.
“We’ve really struggled,” Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said. “I didn’t realize how different it would be. You could see it hit our players.
“We were playing very well. We played great this weekend against McGill. We were starting to gain some confidence. Everything started to work kind of seamlessly. Then we found out Sunday night at, like, 7 that Lexi wasn’t going to be with us, and we had to play Monday.”
Alexandria lost to Oxford 2-0 on Monday but rebounded Tuesday to sweep a tri-match with 1A state champion Donoho and Ohatchee.
They’re still adapting to lineup moves without Webber. Welch inserted Rylee Gattis at middle hitter and Mobbs to Gattis’ right-side slot. Gattis had six kills Thursday.
It wasn’t perfect. Southside rallied from behind with big runs in both of its set victories.
“I felt like we could definitely play better than we did tonight,” Pelham said, “but when they won a set, it was like putting a fire under us to play better.”
The Valley Cubs would have none of it in the fifth set, taking control early and dominating.
“The first part of the season, we’ve played really good teams, and we’re being challenged a lot,” Mobbs said. “We’ve learned how to face adversity a lot and come together as a team and work hard.”