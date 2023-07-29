 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Munford will stress defense while setters, hitters connect

Munford hosted a volleyball playdate Thursday in preparation for the upcoming high school volleyball season.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Destinee Briskey is beginning her third season as head varsity volleyball coach at Munford. The Lions lost four seniors from their 2022 team and three of those played all six rotations.

This year, Briskey will have three seniors but one of the three, outside hitter Ellie Jones, is battling an injury that kept her from playing in the seven-team varsity play date Munford hosted Thursday.

