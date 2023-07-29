Prep volleyball: Munford will stress defense while setters, hitters connect

MUNFORD — Destinee Briskey is beginning her third season as head varsity volleyball coach at Munford. The Lions lost four seniors from their 2022 team and three of those played all six rotations.
This year, Briskey will have three seniors but one of the three, outside hitter Ellie Jones, is battling an injury that kept her from playing in the seven-team varsity play date Munford hosted Thursday.
The Lions welcomed Oxford, Weaver, Cleburne County, Childersburg and Vincent. Sardis had committed to attend then canceled.
Jones and senior middle blocker Kaylyn Turner have played for the last three years but Turner came to volleyball late, and Briskey said she is still developing and refining her hitting skills. Turner’s potential was on full display Thursday.
“Her timing is getting better and better and better,” Briskey said of Turner at the end of the day Thursday. “She did everything today, including leadership, leading by example and also leading vocally. You can’t beat that.”
Defensive specialist Aubrey Lathem is Munford’s third senior.
From the junior class, the Lions have defensive specialist Breanna Hailes and opposite side hitters Raleigh Dew and Alys Mosley.
Sophomore Saraya Henderson is a libero and setter, and classmate Kastin Lathem is a setter. The four freshmen are libero Ashlyn Bishop, middle blocker Lauryn Brewster, defensive specialist Brooklyn Pressley and outside hitter Mylie Stephens.
“We’re a very young team,” Briskey said and the fact that the Lions have as many freshmen and sophomores on this varsity squad as they have seniors and juniors supports that assertion.
Briskey said she had “pretty much” determined who will play where and that the younger players are “filling their spots pretty well.” At times she can tell that the varsity game remains ”a little bit too fast” for the youngsters but she is confident they will “catch on quick.”
“We’ve definitely got to work on serve, receive and serving. That’s the name of the game. You’ve got to do those two things so we’ve got to really hit hard with that,” Briskey said. “I’ve really got to work with setters, just connecting with our hitters.”
While the hitting develops, the Lions will rely on defense and smarts to win matches.
“Defense is definitely going to have to be our thing and then being smart on offense,” Briskey said.
The Lions mentor doesn’t doubt the abilities of her youthful defenders.
“We’re young but they can play. They can go,” Briskey said.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.