Prep volleyball: Munford Lions have developed a new mentality this season

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

MUNFORD — Senior outside hitter Anijah Gladden and junior outside hitter Ellie Jones are leading a Munford volleyball team with a new mindset this season under head coach Destinee Briskey.

“I feel like this year has been the best year,” Gladden said. “Last year, we were struggling with a new coach, trying to learn how to adapt, and trying to learn what we needed to learn from years before that because we weren’t on the right page. I feel like this year everybody is on the same page, we have more returning players, so I think even with our players being hurt we all pull together.”