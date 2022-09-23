Prep volleyball: Munford Lions have developed a new mentality this season

MUNFORD — Senior outside hitter Anijah Gladden and junior outside hitter Ellie Jones are leading a Munford volleyball team with a new mindset this season under head coach Destinee Briskey.
“I feel like this year has been the best year,” Gladden said. “Last year, we were struggling with a new coach, trying to learn how to adapt, and trying to learn what we needed to learn from years before that because we weren’t on the right page. I feel like this year everybody is on the same page, we have more returning players, so I think even with our players being hurt we all pull together.”
The mindset and attitude has changed completely in only Briskey’s second year leading the Lions. According to Jones, the mentality has improved.
“I think ever since Briskey came in we’ve kind of changed completely as Munford’s volleyball program as a whole,” Jones said. “Even since last year it’s gone up from there. We have this thing called the ‘Munford Mentality,’ and I think that sticks with us last year and especially this year. The mentality of the team has to change, especially with female athletics, (Briskey) coming in, it’s just been really good since we have that mentality.”
The attitude of the program has changed completely as well.
“Last year I know, even this year, we do have ups and downs of our attitude for sure,” Jones said. “But, each game we’re trying to tell ourselves, ‘This play we have to have a better attitude than the next and we move on.’ From the beginning of the season to even now, especially our last game playing against Weaver, that our attitudes have gotten better. Especially towards each other, we’ve learned to play as a team, not just as ourselves.”
In that last match against Weaver on Monday, the Lions downed the Bearcats 3-1 in a non-region contest on the road. That improved the Lions to 17-8. Munford faces Talladega on Monday and Handley on Tuesday.
Gladden has stepped into a leadership role for the Lions in her final year of high school. She said she chose to come with a leadership mindset this season because of how many of her teammates look up to her. There are positives and negatives to leadership roles however.
“It’s been a struggle, but I try my best,” Gladden said. “I had to give myself the thinking of stepping up for my team.”
Gladden’s efforts as a leader are paying off. Jones has learned how to become a better leader for the team next year when she will be a senior.
“I’ve definitely learned that I need to not just focus on me but focus on my team and what they need,” Jones said. “Not necessarily what I think that I want for myself, and to step up and be vocal on the court, just try to be the best teammate all-around.”