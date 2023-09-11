 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Munford falls in Gold semifinals; Wellborn wins Silver bracket

Munford tri match-bc14.jpg

Host Munford reached the semifinals of the Gold bracket.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Playing Saturday, in their own volleyball tournament, the Munford Lions fell 2-1 to Ashville in the Gold bracket’s semifinal round.

Earlier in the day, Munford had defeated Jefferson Christian 25-31, 25-20, Fayetteville 25-14, 21-25, 15-13, Childersburg 25-23, 25-8 and White Plains 25-19, 26-24.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.