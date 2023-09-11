Prep volleyball: Munford falls in Gold semifinals; Wellborn wins Silver bracket

Playing Saturday, in their own volleyball tournament, the Munford Lions fell 2-1 to Ashville in the Gold bracket’s semifinal round.
Earlier in the day, Munford had defeated Jefferson Christian 25-31, 25-20, Fayetteville 25-14, 21-25, 15-13, Childersburg 25-23, 25-8 and White Plains 25-19, 26-24.
For the tournament, Mylie Stephens led the Lions in kills with 38. She added five service aces, eight digs and one block. Kaylyn Turner recorded 33 kills, nine blocks and 24 digs. Alys Mosley had 14 kills, three aces and 23 digs. Kastin Lathem finished with 79 assists, two kills and 14 digs.
Lauryn Brewster contributed eight kills and three blocks. Brooklyn Pressley had five kills, six aces and 14 digs. Ashtyn Bishop made 37 digs and added two aces and two assists. Raleigh Dew served five aces and had seven assists. Breanna Hailes contributed three aces, two kills and five digs. Saraya Henderson had three kills and our digs. Aubrey Latham served three aces.
Playing in Munford’s tournament Saturday, Wellborn was 3-1 on the day and won the Silver bracket. The Panthers defeated Childersburg 25-8, 25-3; Winterboro 25-17, 25-13 and Benjamin Russell 25-17, 25-8 with their lone loss coming against White Plains 25-23, 16-25, 15-11.
Gracie Lewis had 49 assists, 10 service aces and eight kills for Wellborn. Annalee Rinehart added 15 assists and three kills for the Panthers.
Cala Hayes led the attack with 27 kills and three aces. She added eight blocks and 13 digs. Anna Odom recorded 19 kills. Bentley Bean had nine kills. Hannah Grubbs contributed eight kills and four aces. Destiny Benefield served seven aces and made three digs. Maci Maxwell had six aces and six digs. Diana Rodriguez made nine digs. Libby Smith finished with two aces and two kills.
