Prep volleyball: Jacksonville works to maintain success in upcoming season

ALEXANDRIA — Jacksonville’s volleyball program has been a consistent playoff contender under longtime coach David Clark.
The Golden Eagles anticipate continuing the run of success this coming season with five seniors on their roster.
Jacksonville faced Weaver, Donoho, Ohatchee, and Springville on Wednesday at the Champions Sports Academy hosted play-date.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Clark said. “We’ve had good kids who listen and are willing to learn. It’s an advantage to have a consistent message every year. Luckily, I’ve had pretty much the same staff. Then your expectations grow with that.
“The people who come behind have the same mindset of believing you’re going to win every match, which is the hardest thing to get. I’ve been fortunate over the years to have some good kids with good attitudes and a good approach to what they’re doing,”
One of the five seniors on this year’s team is Caitlin Clark, the daughter of the head coach. Caitlin Clark is expected to be a leader on the court by her dad as the Golden Eagles look to repeat as Class 4A, Area 9 champions.
“We have a lot of young kids that are filling roles,” said David Clark, whose team made the 4A Super Regional quarterfinals last year. “It’s a slow process due to the speed of the game. They’re going to be good players, we just don’t have the experience for that yet and it shows right now when we play. I feel like every time we’ve played, we’re gradually getting a little closer.
“(Caitlin) being here is a big deal because she’s seen everything. She’s played for me since she’s been in the eighth grade varsity wise. She knows what it should look like. Obviously, she’s been around the program since she was little. If I’m not around, it’s a big deal to have a voice that understands what’s going on when they’re out there.”
Caitlin Clark is looking to step into a leadership role as a senior. While she looks forward to the season ahead she also dreads knowing it is her final season playing for her father.
As for playing for dad, she said, “It’s the best thing in the world. I love it so much. He’s always been my coach. It’s an honor because he has accomplished so much. It’s also just nice to have someone to talk about all of this (volleyball) about. Also, he trusts me enough so that I can give input. If I feel something is wrong or something is going on with the team, we have that connection where I can mention it. I’m going to be so sad when I graduate.”
Jacksonville volleyball has had plenty of success as a team and individually. Two key seniors who graduated last year are now playing collegiately. Aly Harris signed in January to play at Southern Union, and Molly Wilson signed in April to play for Albany State.
According to Caitlin, the younger players have been receptive to both the Clarks as they are trying to fill the roles necessary to have a successful season.
“Being a coach's kid, you can be looked at like you’re trying to boss people around,” Caitlin Clark said. “I try to be their friend, as well as a leader, and not be controlling. I try to not put myself above them, and they’ve been really receptive, especially the younger ones. They’ve asked me to come to the gym and work with them. I like this group a lot.”