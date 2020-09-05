Prep volleyball: Jacksonville wins five straight to take Albertville Invitational

ALBERTVILLE — Jacksonville swept through five matches to win the Albertville Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday.
In pool play, the Golden Eagles beat Westbrook Christian 25-8, 25-14, Crossville 25-8, 25-14 and DAR 25=15, 25-7.
In the semifinals, Jacksonville defeated Plainview 25-19, 27-29, 16-14. The Golden Eagles met Danville in the finals and won 25-23, 25-20.
Against Danville, Brenna Stone had 12 kills, two blocks and six digs, while Kayla Broom added eight kills, five blocks and nine digs. Molly Wilson contributed 15 assists and five kills, while Caitlin Clark added eight digs.
Jacksonville's top performers for the day:
—Broom, 39 kills, 19 blocks
—Stone, 58 kills, eight blocks
—Wilson, 86 assists