Prep volleyball: Jacksonville, White Plains advance 4A sub-regional matches

JACKSONVILLE — Tuesday’s Class 4A, Area 9 volleyball tournament results mirrored the regular season.
Rebuilding Anniston remained winless in area competition with a semifinal round loss to No. 1-seeded Jacksonville. No. 2 White Plains, which had beaten No. 3 Cherokee County twice in the regular season, defeated the Warriors for the third straight time 26-24, 25-13, 25-22. Jacksonville then won over White Plains for the third straight time in Area 9 competition 25-15, 25-14, 25-11.
“I thought we played solid," veteran Jacksonville head coach David Clark said of the match with White Plains. "I thought we did what we needed to do. I thought we served more aggressively. We missed some tonight but I didn’t think we were serving very aggressively coming in and we’re going to need that when we get down the road so I wanted them to be a little more aggressive tonight. I think that helped.
"We got them out of their system a lot. We were able to move them around and manipulate them with our serve because we were a little more aggressive with it tonight. I thought overall it was good.”
Both the Golden Eagles (36-7) and the Wildcats (17-18) advance to sub-regional matches Saturday. Jacksonville will host Area 15 runner-up West Limestone at 11:30 a.m. White Plains goes to Trinity, just outside of Decatur, to play Area 15 tournament champion West Morgan (26-21). Sub-regional winners will play in the North Regional tournament in Huntsville on Oct. 23.
Clark said he had over the years come to see the advantage of being the No. 1 seed, playing first in a relatively easy match most years, then watching and resting while the No. 2 seed and No. 3 seed play a must-win game to advance beyond the area tournament.
“They’re spending all this energy. That works to our favor. It just does,” Clark said. “It’s a hard thing to play that get-in game then have to turn around and play again when there’s not as much on the line. The best way I can describe today was a solid performance. I didn’t think it was great but it was solid.”
Against the Wildcats, setter Molly Wilson had three service aces to lead Jacksonville. Two of them earned the Eagles leads of 22-10 and 24-10 in the deciding third set. The last of Kayla Broom’s team-best 12 kills ended the match.
Aly Harris had nine kills, and Brenna Stone eight against White Plains. Stone and Harris each finished with three blocks and Broom had two. Stone led in digs with 10, and Broom had seven. Bailee Pritchett added five digs. Wilson and Caitlin Clark had four digs each. Wilson contributed 24 assists.
White Plains didn’t start well against Cherokee County and trailed 14-9 in the first set. A series of points with Ashlyn Cryer serving got the Wildcats close at 14-13 and the score remained close the rest of the way. Down 23-20, a kill from the right side by Kassidy Ledbetter, a net error by the Warriors, an ace by Emma Ponder and another kill by Ledbetter earned the Wildcats a 24-23 lead. At 24-24, Cherokee County was called for a lift and then the Warriors hit a return into the net to end the set.
With her team up 17-13 in the second set, setter Natalie Pinto served out the set. Pinto had a pair of aces along the way and a kill by Cryer finished the set. In the third set, a kill from the back row by Ponder made it 24-22 then Cryer finished the match with a kill from the left side.
For the two matches, Cryer had 10 kills, Gracie Morgan nine, Lily Ponder six, Ledbetter five, Taylor Hodge four and Emma Ponder, the Wildcats’ libero, three. Pinto had 20 assists and Reese Roberts 17. Emma Ponder led in digs with 22. Morgan made 15 digs, Cryer 14 and Callyn Martin 11.
“I feel like we have really good hitters,” said Rachel Ford, the Wildcats’ longtime head softball coach and first-year volleyball head coach. “When things are working well, we pass the ball well to the setter and our hitters all fire. I’d put some of our hitters up against anybody. We struggle mentally sometimes. If somebody is good at blocking us that gets in our heads.”
The opening match was never in doubt between Calhoun County tournament champion Jacksonville and Anniston, where basketball is the sport of choice for female athletes. Jacksonville won 25-1, 25-3, 25-4. The Eagles had 43 service aces. Harris led with 11. Clark had 10 aces, Stone eight and libero Lexi Callahan five. Broom and Abby Wilczek each served three aces. Wilson had two and Jules Grass one.
Broom had seven kills, Stone five, Grass three and Chloe Fuller three. Wilson contributed 11 assists and Wilczek six.