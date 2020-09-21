Prep volleyball: Jacksonville tops White Plains

JACKSONVILLE — Brenna Stone had 11 kills and Kayla Broom nine, and Jacksonville swept White Plains 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 in a rescheduled Class 4A, Area 9 match.
The two teams play again today, at White Plains. The Wildcats quarantined between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Stone, 11 kills, eight digs, three aces, two blocks
—Broom, nine kills, five digs, four blocks
—Molly Wilson, 16 assists, two digs, two kills
—Lexie Callahan, eight digs
—Caitlin Clark, six digs
—Alyssa Harris, five kills