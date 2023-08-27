Prep volleyball: Jacksonville splits four CaroStrong Invitational matches

Host Jacksonville split its four matches in the annual CaroStrong Invitational. The Invitational honors the memory of former Jacksonville player Caroline Niesler, who was just 21 years old when she died 10 years ago.
The Golden Eagles opened with a 25-22, 25-23 victory over Weaver. They lost to Alexandria 25-17, 25-16 in their second match and followed with a 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over Wellborn. Jacksonville lost to Ohatchee 26-24, 25-14 to end the day.
Nyla Hoult blasted 26 kills, setter Sydney Soriano dished out 49 assists and Camryn Stone served five aces to lead the Golden Eagles in three offensive categories. Soriano also recorded eight kills, two aces and two blocks. Stone finished with 11 kills, five blocks and three digs. Hoult added two aces and three digs.
Mya Swain led on defense at the net with nine blocks. She had nine kills as well. Reese Rollins contributed 11 kills to the Eagles’ attack. KeAsiah Williams made three blocks and had two kills. Alexis Phillips contributed four aces, three digs and one assist.Jehenna Engram served three aces and made three digs.
Jacie Champion had three digs and Chloe Henderson made two digs. Henderson and Champion each had one assist.
