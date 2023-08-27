 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Jacksonville splits four CaroStrong Invitational matches

High school volleyball teaser
Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Host Jacksonville split its four matches in the annual CaroStrong Invitational. The Invitational honors the memory of former Jacksonville player Caroline Niesler, who was just 21 years old when she died 10 years ago.

The Golden Eagles opened with a 25-22, 25-23 victory over Weaver. They lost to Alexandria 25-17, 25-16 in their second match and followed with a 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over Wellborn. Jacksonville lost to Ohatchee 26-24, 25-14 to end the day.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.