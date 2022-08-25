Prep volleyball: Jacksonville rolls to victory

JACKSONVILLE — Mya Swain had a team-high nine kills with two blocks, and Jacksonville beat Oxford 28-26, 25-18, 25-16 in Thursday’s high school volleyball action.
Other top performers for Jacksonville (3-5):
—Abby Wilczek: four aces, two kills, 19 assists, three digs.
—Caitlin Clark: six aces, eight kills, 11 digs.
—Camryn Stone: one ace, six kills, 10 blocks.
—Karli Barnwell, 11 digs.
—Sydney Soriano: five aces.
—Jehenna Engram: six digs.
Top performers for Oxford (2-5):
—JaMea Gaston: nine digs.
—Payton Brooks: nine digs, 21 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: seven digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 11 kills, four digs.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: three kills, three blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: four kills.
—Mileah Prince: five kills, three blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: three kills, two blocks.
Oxford plays Saturday, in the Vestavia Hills tournament. Jacksonville will play a trimatch at Cherokee County on Tuesday.
Alexandria splits: Alexandria beat Albertville 16-25, 25-19, 15-9 and lost to Southside 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 13-15.
Top performers for Alexandria (8-1):
—Kailey Dickerson: 45 kills, seven digs, three blocks, six aces,
—Brie Troup: eight kills, one assist, three digs, six blocks, one ace.
—Eryn Spradley: 19 kills, one assist, eight digs, five blocks.
—Christian Hess: 26 assists, nine digs, one block.
—Pressley Slaton: one kill, 23 assists, five digs, one block.
—Devan White: one kill, five assists, 11 digs, one ace.
—Ava Johnson: one assist, 17 digs, three aces.
—Brenley Sparks: nine digs.
Munford sweeps: Munford swept a trimatch, beating Coosa Central 25-18, 25-20 and B.B. Comer 25-20, 26-24.
Top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: four aces, 41 assists, one kill, five digs.
—Anijah Gladden: three aces, eight kills, four digs.
—Ashtyn Bishop: two aces, one assist, nine kills, 16 digs.
—Blair Darby: three aces, nine kills, four digs.
—Kaylyn Turner: one kill.
—Taite Brasher: two aces, one assist.
—Alys Mosley: nine aces, three kills, seven digs.
—Mylie Stephens: one assist, eight kills.
—Teriaunna Davis: one kill.