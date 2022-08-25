 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Jacksonville rolls to victory

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Editor's note:Prep coaches are encouraged to report results with top performers as soon as possible after games. Include the following emails: jmedley@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jaredgravette@gmail.com, medwards@annistonstar.com. Roundps will be updated as results come in.

JACKSONVILLE — Mya Swain had a team-high nine kills with two blocks, and Jacksonville beat Oxford 28-26, 25-18, 25-16 in Thursday’s high school volleyball action.